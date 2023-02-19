Alec Baldwin and Goldie Hawn step out in New York, while Anne Hathaway rocks Berlin in a sheer leather dress

Celebrities were out this week on red carpets, TV talk shows and on the streets of Los Angeles and New York.

Alec Baldwin was seen strolling the streets of Brooklyn after having his morning coffee on Wednesday.

The actor’s exit came after it was reported that Dave Halls, the assistant director of his film ‘Rust’, may testify against him in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with manslaughter. Baldwin is also being sued by the Hutchins family.

During his outing in the Big Apple, the 64-year-old actor wore several rings including his two wedding rings.

Last July, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria revealed on her Instagram Story that she gave the “It’s Complicated” star a new wedding ring for their 10th anniversary. She shared that Baldwin’s original band only fit on his right hand after he broke his hand last year, so she bought him a bigger ring with a small diamond inside to replace it .

The ring bears the same engraved Spanish quote as the original. The engraving reads “Somos un buen equipo”, which translates to “We are a good team”.

Goldie Hawn was also seen in Midtown Manhattan where she picked up purple juice on a rainy Friday morning.

The 77-year-old actress celebrated her 40th birthday with Kurt Russell on Valentine’s Day. Hawn and the 71-year-old ‘Escape from New York’ star first met on the set of their 1966 comedy ‘The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.’

Hawn and Russell previously said their relationship was so strong because they didn’t walk down the aisle.

“We did perfectly fine without getting married. I already feel devoted and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do? So as long as my emotional state is in a state of devotion, honesty, care and love, so we’re fine,” Hawn explained in an interview with Now To Love.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Katy Perry rocked an eye-catching ensemble when she arrived on set of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Thursday.

The 37-year-old pop star gave a peace sign and playfully stuck her tongue out as she entered the studio.

Her appearance comes after her fiancé Orlando Bloom shared that their relationship can be “really, really, really difficult” but he considers them “lucky” to have “a unique bond like we did back then”.

The couple share a 2-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Anne Hathaway turned heads in a daring sheer dominatrix-inspired dress at the premiere and opening ceremony red carpet of “She Came to Me” during the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actress donned a Valentino column dress that featured black polka dot mesh and leather bow accents over a nude bodysuit. She completed the look with long black leather gloves and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

Like Perry, Olivia Wilde has also been spotted in Los Angeles. The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director was all smiles as she was spotted in a black workout on Friday.

The 38-year-old actress and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis were sued for wrongful termination by their former nanny Ericka Genaro earlier this week. Genaro claimed she began to suffer from “anxiety” while working for the couple when they separated in 2020.

Genaro worked for Sudeikis and Wilde between 2018 and 2021.