Pitt-Greensburg Edges Behrend Men’s Basketball





Courtesy of John Leisering ERIE, Pa. — Penn State Behrend’s men’s basketball team closed out the regular season Saturday with a 70-69 loss to Pitt-Greensburg. The Lions left the field with a 10-15 overall record and a 5-9 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) rating. The Bobcats improved to 12-13 and 8-6 respectively and won both meetings in the 2022-23 campaign. Ironically, the teams will play for the third time on Tuesday when they face off in Greensburg in the first round of the SMAC playoffs. The winner will head to CMAC top seed LaRoche for the final four next weekend. The game was close throughout, with Pitt-Greensburg holding a 42-40 lead at intermission. With Behrend trailing 70-67 in the final minutes, senior Seth Myers (Erie, PA/General McLane) hit a jumper with 19 seconds left but, after a defensive stoppage, a subsequent last-second attempt would not fall. Stefan Milinkovic (Fairport, NY/Fairport) led the Lions with 14 points in 12 minutes of action. Reggie Priah (15) and JoJo France (14) paced the Bobcats. With both teams assured of a playoff berth, both coaches generously substituted. The Lions used all 16 players on the roster. All but two scored. Nobody played more than 20 minutes or less than seven minutes. The Bobcats relied on 10 players, eight of whom scored. Behrend got 40 points from his bench; the Bobcats had 27. The final statistics, like the score, were very close. Behrend shot 45% from the floor, hit seven triples, converted 8 of 12 at the line, grabbed 34 rebounds and had 11 turnovers. Pitt-Greensburg shot 46.6 percent, made nine from beyond the arc, conceded 7 of 12 from the line, pulled out 35 rebounds and committed 11 turnovers. Behrend finished the regular season with three straight losses and losses in five of its last six games. 14 of 25 total games were decided by eight points or less (3-11). The two losses to the Bobcats were by four points combined. Before the game, Behrend paid tribute to three seniors: Steven Humphries (Lake Charles, LA/North Allegheny), Austin Ryan (Moon Township, PA/Moon) and Myers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psblions.com/sports/mbkb/2022-23/releases/20230218w8n1a4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos