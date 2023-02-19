Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress

Mia Regan stepped out for the Matty Bovan presentation at London Fashion Week on Friday night.

Romeo Beckham’s model girlfriend, 20, turned heads in a black check midi dress by the designer for the show.

Mia’s dress featured an eye-catching tie at the waist, complemented by a large stick-shaped piece of black and white fabric.

She added a pair of black heeled thigh high boots to the look and wore her blonde locks in a straightened style.

Mia opted for silver star earrings as she accessorized her fashion show outfit.

Eye-catching: Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan turned heads in a black check midi dress as she attended Matty Bovan’s LFW presentation on Friday night

Striking: Mia’s dress featured an eye-catching tie at the waist with a large stick-shaped black and white piece of fabric

Later, the beauty was seen in a taxi with a friend, holding her phone and wearing a pair of black sunglasses on her head.

The model had a busy LFW, also attending the Connor Ives show earlier on Friday wearing a patchwork-style dress.

She sat front row for the event with singers Grace Carter and Patricia Manfield and model Edie Liberty Rose.

The star carried a cream bag for her essentials, as well as silver bracelets.

It comes after Mia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet post dedicated to Romeo on Valentine’s Day.

The model shared a series of snaps on her page, including the couple having fun and another sniffing flowers.

The first photo saw a smiling Romeo wave a love heart at the camera as Mia looked behind him.

In another, Romeo looked through a camera lens in a baggy pink sweater and an abundance of chains.

Stylish: Mia opted for silver star earrings as she accessorized her fashion show outfit and smiled for photos

Let’s go: The beauty was later seen in a taxi with a friend, holding her phone and wearing a pair of black sunglasses on her head

The last two showed Romeo and Mia both clinging to a pink rose.

Captioning the photos, Mia wrote: “all the love”.

Earlier today, Romeo also shared a post dedicated to his girlfriend.

Romeo and Mia posed in romantic snaps, as he wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentines, I love you.”

Romeo wasn’t the only Beckham feeling the love, as David took to Instagram to share a fun image with the Spice Girl to mark the annual Love Day.

David captioned his post: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine. We love you @victoriabeckham… @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.’

Meanwhile, designer Victoria posted a pair of images of herself and David sweetly posing together in 1999, a year after they got married.

Her caption read, “26 and still my Valentine, love you so much @davidbeckham hugs @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven x.”

Model Behavior: The model had a busy LFW, also attending the Connor Ives show earlier on Friday, wearing a patchwork style dress

Romeo and Mia have seemingly been on cloud nine since splitting and reuniting last month, growing closer to each other in a loving snap.

David Beckham’s son wrapped his arm around his model girlfriend while posing for the selfie which he captioned with a heart.

The footballer cut a relaxed figure in the blink of an eye by donning a white Christian Dior t-shirt, which costs 670, and a pair of blue jeans.

Smitten Romeo also wore a pink beanie and completed her look with a pearl necklace.

Mia looked amazing in a black crop top and dark jeans as she wore her blonde locks in a loose bob.

It comes after Romeo, who recently made his B-team debut at Brentford, decided to get a ‘I love you’ tattoo on his arm.

The Certified Letter Boy tattoo artist shared the moment he tattooed the romantic phrase on Romeo, who reunited with Mia late last year.

The sentimental tattoo looked like it was written – perhaps by Miaas their romance is getting better and better.

Stunning ladies: She sat front row for the event with singers Grace Carter and Patricia Manfield and model Edie Liberty Rose

Couple: Romeo looked on cloud nine as he got closer to his girlfriend Mia in a recent love snap

The couple reportedly got back together in November after dating since 2017.

They would live in separate quarters of the Beckhams’ 31m London home.

Romeo’s trip to the tattoo parlor comes after he debuts a different inking that runs down the side of his neck.

And just like his father and older brother Brooklyn, Romeo is a big fan of tattoos.

He has a ‘freedom to love’, ‘free spirit’, 11, and a large dove on his wrist and a heart, butterfly, ‘in the present’ on his arm.