Kate Middleton revisited the BAFTA dress from 2019 to 2023





The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

Kate Middleton redid an Alexander McQueen ball gown from the 2019 BAFTAs.

She accessorized with a pair of floral earrings from Zara.



Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday, and Kate’s look may be familiar to royal fans. The couple were among the last attendees to arrive at the Southbank Center in London before the start of the awards ceremony. Kate wore a one-shoulder, floor-length ball gown by Alexander McQueen that she previously wore to the 2019 BAFTA Awards, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Insider. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday February 19.

Dave Benet/Getty Images



But Kate styled the dress completely differently this time around, adding black opera gloves and a matching clutch. She accessorized with a pair of cascading floral earrings by Zara, Mail Online reports. Earrings are currently listed on Zara’s website for $27.90. Meanwhile, William wore a black tuxedo and bow tie. Kensington Palace could not immediately confirm details of the Prince of Wales’ outfit when contacted by Insider. This isn’t the first time Kate has worn an outfit on the BAFTA red carpet again. In 2020, she stuck to the theme of “sustainable fashion” by wearing a white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that she previously wore in 2012. William was President of BAFTA since 2010, according to the organization’s official website. It is the first time William and Kate have attended the event as Prince and Princess of Wales, a title they inherited from King Charles after he took the throne in September 2022.

