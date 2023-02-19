Regina Hall sparkles in an elegant black dress at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards





Regina Hall looked stunning as she walked the carpet at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday. The Girl Trip actress, 52, flaunted her figure in a black zip-up dress as she walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Her dress featured an open neckline, which revealed a dazzling silver sequined bra. The collar of the dress had lapels that fell to the sides of her shoulders. At the bottom of the dress, there was a slit in the front that went up to the middle of her thigh. Stunning: Regina Hall looked amazing on the red carpet at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards Shimmering: She cut an elegant figure in a black zippered dress She wore her hair loose and straight, with two braids on either side that held up the front of her hair. For makeup, she opted for a soft look, with rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Regina accessorized large silver and emerald hoop earrings, and she carried a black handbag with her. The event itself took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. It was hosted by best-selling writer and director Judd Apatow, 55, known for films such as This is 40, Knocked-Up and Girls. The awards are presented annually by the Directors Guild of America. It is an entertainment guild that represents the interests of television and film industry directors in the United States and abroad. The beauty was joined by many other A-list celebrities at the star-studded event, including James Marsden, 49. Star: Her dress featured an open neckline, which revealed a dazzling silver sequined bra Beauty: The bottom of the dress had a slit in the front that went up to the middle of her thigh Fantasy figure: The Girls Trip star has her hair down and straight, with two braids on each side that hold the front of her hair Up close: The 52-year-old opted for soft makeup, with rosy cheeks and glossy lips Posing: The event took place at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California Presenters: The beauty posed for photos with actor James Marsden James, who is known for his roles in Enchanted, Hairspray, X-Men and Dead to Me, looked very dapper at the ceremony. He donned a classy black tuxedo with a crisp white undershirt under his jacket. Regina and James posed for photos together and shared laughs on stage. Together, the couple presented the awards in the commercials and comedy series categories. Onstage, they joked that presenting together doesn’t mean they’re dating, rather they met on a pairing app for presenters. Kim Gehrig won the commercial award, while Bill Hader won episode 710N of Barrys. The Barry star was not present to accept the award. Judd then returned to the stage to congratulate the winners who were not present so that the show could end more quickly. “Let’s give Bill Hader another round of applause for not showing up!” said Apatov. For his opening monologue as host, Judd poked fun at the fact that the show only aired live. Take the stage: The couple took the stage together to present the awards for the commercials and comedy series categories Lots of laughs: They joked that presenting together doesn’t mean they’re dating but rather they met on a matchmaking app for presenters Winner: Kim Gehrig won the commercial award, while Bill Hader won for episode 710N of Barrys. Regina and James posed with Kim after winning her award Host duties: Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony and cracked several jokes during his opening monologue “This show is so out of place, it’s shocking that Elon Musk hasn’t bought it yet,” he joked. He then pointed out that there was more than one Pinocchio movie made in the last year. This show “honored directors who hadn’t felt the need to make a Pinocchio movie this year”. Judd also nodded that there were no female filmmakers nominated in the Best Female Directors category this year. Nominees for the 75th Annual DGA Awards THEATER FEATURE FILM Todd Field-Tr Joseph Konsinski – Top Gun: Maverick Daniel Kwan and Danial Scheinert – Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER) Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans FIRST FEATURE FILM Alice Diop-Saint Omer Audrey Diwan – Happening John Patton Ford – Emily the Criminal Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovi – Murina Charlotte Wells – After Sun (WINNER) TV FILMS AND LIMITED SERIES Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Deborah Chow – Obi Wan Kenobi Jeremy Podeswa – Station Eleven, ‘Unbroken Circle’ Helen Shaver – Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”(WINNER) Tom Verica – Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” COMEDY SERIES Tim Burton -Wednesday, ‘Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Misfortune’ Bill Hader-Barry, ‘710N’(WINNER) Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” Christopher Storer – The Bear, ‘Revue’ Mike White – The White Lotus, ‘Arrivederci’ DRAMA SERIES Jason Bateman -Ozark, “A Hard Road To Walk” Vince Gilligan – Better Call Saul, ‘Waterworks’ Sam Levinson – Euphoria, ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’ (WINNER) Aoife McArdle -Severance, ‘Hide and Seek’ Ben Stiller -Severance, ‘The We We Are’ AWARDS FOR LIFETIME OPERATION AND SERVICE Robert Fishman – Lifetime Achievement in Television Award Mark Hansson – Frank Capra Award of Excellence Valdez Flagg – Franklin J. Schaffner Award of Excellence

