Holly Willoughby channels Marilyn Monroe in the ultimate golden dress

Laura Sutcliffe

Holly Willougby looked amazing on Sunday’s Dancing on Ice wearing a gorgeous sequin dress. The This Morning star shared her latest outfit on Instagram.

Holly WilloughbyIt is ice dancing the wardrobe is always a treat for fans every week; it’s so glamorous! The star tends to rock a variety of sparkly dresses week after week, and we’re still looking forward to what she’ll wear on the Sunday night show. Check out Holly’s most popular Dancing on Ice dresses from years past in our video below. WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice Looks Loading player… This week, the mother of three did not disappoint! She wore a gorgeous gold sequin maxi dress by Rasario, which featured a halter neckline and a cutout on the bodice. The star paired the outfit with a stunning pair of open-toe shoes by Sophia Webster. Her make up, applied by the only makeup artist she works with, Patsy O’Neillwas immaculate and her famous blonde locks had a gorgeous wavy finish. Showing off the look on Instagram, she wrote: “All that glitters on movie night at @dancingonice …great songs and great performances tonight…even a treat from @diversity_official. #hwstyle dress by @rasario jewelry by @stephenwebsterjewelry shoes by @sophiawebster.” Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the star, with one person writing, “This dress is absolutely divine,” while another added, “Wow! Stunning.” Holly looked stunning in the gold dress We’re still in shock over the dress THE This morning dazzled host last week. It was a strapless pink prom dress that was quite the show-stopping ensemble, and the silky style featured white floral embroidery. Holly’s dress: Sequin maxi dress with cutout, $2,604, Rasario BUY NOW The presenter wore a classic makeup look, which she finished with earrings while her signature blonde locks were styled in loose waves. As always, Holly took to Instagram to share a photo of her beautiful outfit, tagging her loyal team of stylists in the post. Have the look! Bronze Sequin Bodycon Midi Dress, £120, River Island BUY NOW As always, Holly’s loyal fans were blown away by the dress, rushing to comment on her Instagram post. One person wrote: “The dress is out of this world!” while another added: “You look like a princess Holly.” Holy looked amazing in her pink princess dress This year’s show was quite rich, with celebrities taking part, including Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su CülcuogluNile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran. READ: Holly Willoughby’s statement top will rock you As always, skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead the judging panel, with Diversity dancer and Britain’s Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Professional dancer Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

