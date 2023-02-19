Why fashion activists say it’s time to move on





For five years, the H-spot has been giving designers, stylists and celebrities unparalleled pleasure, despite attempts at navels, keyhole cutouts and jockstraps to stage a fashionable power grab. The H stands for the hips, exposed by side cutouts in bodycon dresses or low rise jeans and skirts worn with plunging bodysuits or corsets, providing a pelvic peek-a-boo. Despite her advanced age, with square-toed sandals that have come and gone since her arrival, the exposed hip continues to elevate her bony edge on the runway, during Dion Lee and LaQuan Smiths’ latest collections at New York Fashion Week. York and in the new Sir The Labels range. On the red carpet, Wet Leg got a flash of flesh in Diesel on the Brit Awards red carpet, followed by Jodie Turner Smith in silver Zuhair Murad. Hips Don’t Lie: Maximum exposure at Dion Lees’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week; Jodie Turner Smith in Zuhair Murad at the Brit Awards; a dress from the Sir The Labels spring summer 2023 range. Australian designer Nadia Bartel capitalizes on trend stamina, with pieces from her Henne label designed to highlight an exposed beltline. Bartel wore the vented silhouette at last week’s Melbourne Fashion Festival launch at Victorias Government House, with a corset-inspired jacket worn with a micro-mini, where oversized pockets draped below the hem.

Our client loves this sexy, modern silhouette, with flecks of skin highlighting the natural curves of the body, says Bartel. Our pieces are designed to be worn for both leisure and activity. From the beach to a catch-up afternoon with friends. It’s a simple, lightweight look that’s practical for hot climates like our Australian summers. On the beaches, the trend is for more longevity with low-cut shorts and sweatpants worn low with high-cut one-piece swimsuits, further complicating tan lines. Henne designer Nadia Bartel at the Melbourne Fashion Festival launch and her Henne one-piece. Credit:Getty, provided Despite the styles popping up on the catwalk and in campaigns on women with flat stomachs and skinny frames, Bartel says the cutout is flattering on curvy women, having photographed plus-size models in cutout swimsuits. Henna with tights for his campaigns. Our one-piece with its bold cutouts was designed with a confident approach to shape, says Bartel. The piece allows individuals to embrace and accentuate their curves.

