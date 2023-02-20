Fashion
Kimberley Garner puts on a leggy display in a sexy red mini dress as she steps out for dinner in Italy
She never shy away from showing off her amazing figure.
And Kimberley Garner was back on Saturday night as she stepped out in a sexy red mini dress for dinner.
The former Made in Chelsea star, 31, was seen leaving the Forte Dei Marmi restaurant in Tuscany, Italy, where she had a meal with friends.
She flaunted her toned and tanned pins in the racy, thigh-skimming number which also had a strappy neckline to show off her cleavage.
The blonde beauty boosted her height with nude heels and wore a black and white scrunchie in her hair to accessorize.
Looking good: Kimberley Garner put on a leggy display in a sexy red mini dress as she stepped out for dinner in Tuscany, Italy, on Saturday night
She had her tresses pulled lightly and opted for tan makeup while carrying a black and white Chanel bag.
Kimberley splits her time between London and Miami after launching her own swimwear line.
The TV star had a fleeting stint on Made In Chelsea before leaving the show to start his own business.
The UK-based reality TV star’s swimwear brand has continued to thrive over the years.
But despite success as a business owner, Kimberley has previously admitted to pretending she was an intern after starting her first company as a teenager because no one took her seriously.
She told MailOnline: ‘I think people sometimes think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.
“I was 18 when I started my first business – I had an idea, I was up for days learning how to register the business and learning on my own.
“He became very successful overnight.”
Dining out: The former Made in Chelsea star, 31, was seen leaving the Forte Dei Marmi restaurant where she had a meal with friends
Gorgeous: She flaunted her toned, tanned pins in the racy, thigh-skimming number which also had a strappy neckline to show off her cleavage
Outfit: The blonde beauty boosted her height with nude heels and wore a black and white scrunchie in her hair to accessorize
She explained: “However, as I was only 18, no one ever imagined that it was mine. I was a soft-spoken blonde girl.
“No one would take me seriously or realize this was my business. So I pretended to be in-house!
“I handled all meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became successful, I put all the proceeds into the Kimberley London startup.
|
