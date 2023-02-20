Kimberley Garner puts on a leggy display in a sexy red mini dress

She never shy away from showing off her amazing figure.

And Kimberley Garner was back on Saturday night as she stepped out in a sexy red mini dress for dinner.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 31, was seen leaving the Forte Dei Marmi restaurant in Tuscany, Italy, where she had a meal with friends.

She flaunted her toned and tanned pins in the racy, thigh-skimming number which also had a strappy neckline to show off her cleavage.

The blonde beauty boosted her height with nude heels and wore a black and white scrunchie in her hair to accessorize.

She had her tresses pulled lightly and opted for tan makeup while carrying a black and white Chanel bag.

Kimberley splits her time between London and Miami after launching her own swimwear line.

The TV star had a fleeting stint on Made In Chelsea before leaving the show to start his own business.

The UK-based reality TV star’s swimwear brand has continued to thrive over the years.

But despite success as a business owner, Kimberley has previously admitted to pretending she was an intern after starting her first company as a teenager because no one took her seriously.

She told MailOnline: ‘I think people sometimes think I’m just the face, but I’m responsible for every part of the business.

“I was 18 when I started my first business – I had an idea, I was up for days learning how to register the business and learning on my own.

“He became very successful overnight.”

She explained: “However, as I was only 18, no one ever imagined that it was mine. I was a soft-spoken blonde girl.

“No one would take me seriously or realize this was my business. So I pretended to be in-house!

“I handled all meetings, phone calls and emails for the company. When it became successful, I put all the proceeds into the Kimberley London startup.