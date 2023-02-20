Lily James Wows in White Pearl Caged Neckline Dress at the BAFTAs





Lily James posed on the BAFTA red carpet in a white dress with pearl cage detailing. (Getty Images) Lily James exuded elegance on the BAFTA red carpet tonight in a white dress with a statement neckline. The actor, 33, posed as he arrived at the awards ceremony in London in a floor-length dress with beaded cage detailing on the front. Her dramatic ensemble, which also came with a voluminous bow at the back, was created by Australian designer Tamara Ralph. She kept the rest of her look simple, with a sleek hairstyle, minimal jewelry and Charlotte Tilbury makeup. The actress wore a stunning design by Tamara Ralph. (Getty Images) James, who is due to appear in the upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It?, was not the only star to wear white for the glamorous evening, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall. Geri Horner also opted for the chic hue to attend the star-studded ceremony alongside husband Christian Horner. Learn more: Florence Pugh makes a bold BAFTA move with new spiky hair and an orange fishtail dress The Spice Girl, 50, wore a silky off-the-shoulder maxi dress, which she accessorized with a bun and silver jewelry. By posting a photo of her dress created by Halfpenny London on instagrammany fans suggested the outfit looked quite bridal. Geri Horner wore a dramatic white dress for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. (Getty Images) Lily James’ look featured elegant bows at the back. (Getty Images) Emma Thompson opted for a tailored white suit and coat for the occasion. (Getty Images) Richard E Grant arrived in a monochrome ensemble. (Getty Images) Emma Thompson, 63, also chose white, who looked chic in a white pantsuit with a matching coat draped over her shoulders. Learn more: Baftas 2023: Full list of winners as All Quiet on the Western Front dominate Similarly, Richard E Grant, who was chosen to host the 76th film awards ceremony, made a dramatic entrance in a long white cape with a monochrome ensemble underneath. The actor, 65, described himself as “the host, the fashion icon…” of the evening, adding wryly: “I also played a little on the side”. In the meantime, Florence Pugh brought color to the evening with a bright orange dress, with a fishtail train. Learn more: Lily James’ cut-out Versace dress wins the Golden Globes The actor, 27, also gave her a punk-style look with a pointed bun and her septum piercing. The story continues Last month, James wowed on the Golden Globes red carpet in Los Angeles in a red cut-out dress by Versace. She also wore on her lips a cult 27 nude lipstick by Charlotte Tilburywhich Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain have also used. Watch: Lily James stitched up in the Emmy Awards dress

