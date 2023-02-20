Florida wins SEC men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships

The Gators left the pool Saturday night holding their Southeastern Conference title trophy.

For the first time since 1993, UF won both the men’s and women’s titles in the same season, making it the first SEC school to win both in the same season in 15 years.

Florida’s No. 5 men won their 11th straight SEC championship, scoring a total of 1,488.5 points. For the first time since 2009, Florida’s No. 6 women are SEC champions with 1,255 total points, winning the 18th conference title in school history.

The victory marks Florida’s 44th SEC championship in program history, the second most of any SEC team in any sport. The Gators are only the third team in SEC Championship history to win 11 consecutive titles.

The titles officially give Florida its league-high 257th and 258th SEC Championship titles. Florida has won at least one SEC tag team title in each of the past 45 seasons.

Head coach Anthony Nesty won his fifth straight men’s title and first women’s title with Florida. The two titles make Nesty the second coach in UF history to win a men’s and women’s title in the same season.

Florida’s swim and dive team traveled to College Station, Texas for the SEC Championships. There were 23 All-Americans in attendance, 12 on the men’s team and 11 on the women’s team.

The Gators won four medals on opening day.

In the first race, Florida sophomore Aris Runnels, grad student Nina Kucheran, sophomore Olivia Peoples and senior Katie Mack took silver in the 200-meter medley relay with a school record of 1:34.76. They entered the race in lane eight, claiming the last qualifying spot for the second round of the final.

Florida junior Adam Chaney, rookie Aleksas Savickas, senior Eric Friese and rookie Joshua Liendo missed the gold medal by a 30th of a second in the 200-meter medley relay. The team won silver and now holds the second-fastest 200 medley in SEC Championship history, behind only Tennessee.

In the 800-meter freestyle relay, second Ekaterina Nikonova, senior Talia Bates, second Emma Weyant and second Micayla Cronk won gold with the third-fastest time in program history, 6:57.11 . The team won the Gators’ first conference title of the week.

In the men’s 800-meter freestyle relay, second Macguire McDuff, second Julian Smith, senior Alfonso Mestre and junior Jake Mitchell led a pool record and won Florida’s fourth gold of the night. Mitchell’s anchor split won the award with a finalized pool record of 6:08.64, just under four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Head coach Anthony Nesty spent the championships seeking his fifth straight men’s title and first women’s title at the helm of Florida. Nesty admired the Gators’ strong start to the tournament.

Really proud of the effort we showed the first night, said Nesty. Can’t wait to see what we do for the rest of the week, we just have to keep working hard and keep the Gator standard going.

In the 1-meter dive preliminaries, senior Leonardo Garcia placed 11th, adding 289.95 points for Florida. Junior Anton Svirskyi finished 23rd and senior captain Donald landed 26th.

In the women’s 3-meter preliminaries, senior Maha Amer placed 13th after second-year Carina Lumias’ 11th place; sophomore Elettra Neroni took 29th place with 226.60 points.

Opening Day ended with the Florida women ranked second in team scoring with 150 points and the men fourth with 138 points.

The Gators left the pool on day two with eight more medals and a lead in both men’s and women’s events.

Nikonova, Mack, Bates and Cronk took bronze in the first race of the evening in the women’s 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.28.

McDuff, Liendo, Chaney and Mestres clocking 1:14.19 nearly broke NCAA 13-year records for Florida’s second-fastest time in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

The Gators held four of the top five spots in the men’s 500-meter freestyle. Mitchell clocked the third fastest time in Florida history at 4:09.85 to win gold; Alfonso Mestre swam in a time of 4:10.15 minutes for the bronze. Mitchell and Mestre swam A-cut times. Every Gator in the event had B-cut times.

Liendos’ third medal was silver in the 50 meter freestyle; she finished with a time of 18.39 seconds. Chaney finished in a career-best 18.71 seconds and an A-Cup time. Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks won gold with a time of 17.93 seconds, after Caleb Dressel in as the second swimmer to finish faster than 18 seconds.

Emma Weyants 4:37.96 won bronze and was the sixth fastest time in Florida history in only her third meeting as a Gator. Amer brought the Gators their first diving medal with her silver in the 1 meter at 299.60.

She regained her confidence and carried on, and I couldn’t be prouder of anyone in my entire coaching career, said head diving coach Bryan Gillooly. It was exceptional.

The Gators collected 16 medals in three days of competition while maintaining their lead in both men and women.

Liendo, who trailed Tennessee Crooks on Day 2 of the 50-meter freestyle, overtook him in the 100-meter butterfly preliminaries on Thursday morning. He pushed in the final 25 meters to win his first individual gold of the tournament.

I still have to work on my turns, but I knew it was going to come down to such a tight race,” Liendo said. It came down to the details, and coming out of that last wall, I just wanted to bring it home.

The Canadian Olympians clocked 44.11 seconds for their fastest time of the season and the second fastest in school history; he trailed the Dressels NCAA record by 90 seconds.

Weyant notched her second gold of the week in the women’s 400-metre medley; she posted the second fastest time in the NCAA that season and the second fastest in program history. His time of 4:01.18 minutes was five seconds shy of his preliminary time. The Olympic silver medalist finished more than three seconds ahead of the rest of her conference.

Cronks, a career-best 1:43.77 minutes, clocked the fourth-fastest time in Florida history in the 200-meter freestyle, promising another bronze medal for the Gators. McDuff hit the wall in 1:32.34 minutes, giving him his first individual bronze medal of the championships.

The Gators set four records and walked away with six more medals for a total of 22 on Friday night. They stayed ahead in the men’s and women’s events.

Sophomore Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero won the first medal of the night for the Gators. He clocked the sixth fastest time in school history at 1:41.37 minutes, winning silver in the 200-meter butterfly.

Runnels, Kucheran, Peoples and Cronk won bronze with the second-fastest time in school history, slashing his seeded time in the 400-meter medley relay by 4.54 seconds.

Kucheran set a Florida record with a time of 59.12 seconds in the A final of the women’s 100-metre breaststroke. She now ranks at the top of Florida history in her first season with the Gators.

In the 100 backstroke, Runnels, the lone Gator, improved her time to 51.97 seconds; she finished in sixth place and ranked among the top five times in school history.

Chaney, Hillis, Leiendo and McDuffs’ time of 2:59.48 minutes in the 400-meter medley relay nearly broke the all-time record of 2:59.22. The team destroyed the SEC, meet and school record to make the Gators a three-time defending conference champion in the event.

Florida did a double in the 100-meter breaststroke. Savickas won silver, just 0.05 seconds off the time of 51.02 seconds for Dillon Hills, who won gold. Julian Smith finished sixth and the Gators finished with three spots in the top six.

Savickas solidified his name in SEC and Florida history with a time of 1:50.08 minutes in the 200-meter breaststroke, breaking SEC, meet, pool and school records . Hills followed behind him, snatching silver with a career best time of 1:51.14.

Nikonova, Bates, Mack and Cronk set a school record with their time of 3:10.83 minutes. Efforts by McDuff, Liendo, Chaney and Smiths did not win gold, but still earned the Gators a silver medal.

The men’s 100-meter freestyle had four Gators competing. Liendo notched another silver medal swimming a time of 41.24 seconds. McDuff was fourth, Smith was seventh, and Chaney was eighth.

Garcia brought Florida its first men’s diving medal and second overall. Her second dive scored a 96.00 with five scores from the judges and a final dive of 88.40, winning bronze with a total of 418.65.

Nikonova won bronze in the 100 meter freestyle, the fourth fastest time in school history.

In the men’s 1650 meter freestyle, Watson won bronze in swimming, the fourth fastest time in school history. Hayden Miller finished in the top five at 15:49.21, making it eighth all-time in Florida history.

In the women’s 200 backstroke final, Weyant and Zavaros finished seventh and eighth. Rookie Zoe Dixon finished fourth in the B final, placing 12th overall.

The record results have Florida fans and swimmers hoping for a later NCAA title.

I really think Florida has a realistic chance of winning the national title when we get to Minneapolis. I think it can definitely happen. said Rowdy Gaines, former Olympic swimmer and swimming announcer.

Florida will again compete in the Bulldogs Last Chance Meet February 24-25 in Athens, Georgia.

