Vikings capture first big win of season in the sky in thrilling fashion





Next game: Northern Arizona 02/24/2023 | 10am February 10, 24 (Fri) / 10 a.m. Northern Arizona BEAVERTON, OR – In a duel that ended in a third-set tiebreaker on the final court, the Portland State men’s tennis team clinched their first Big Sky win of the 2023 season, beating Idaho State 4-3 on Saturday. at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center. The Vikings improved to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference action, while the Bengals fell to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Sky play. “I’m so proud of the guys this weekend,” Vikings head coach said i have a sentence said after the victory. “Two tough games to open the Big Sky competition and come away with one, the way we did, was unbelievable.” The Vikings used Friday’s 5-2 loss to Sacramento State as motivation against the Bengals. Energized from start to finish, PSU set the tone early on with outstanding doubles play on Saturday. “We talked about how important it was to get that doubles point and worked all week leading up to the Sacramento State game,” Mam said. “We fell short against them, but it was clear what changes needed to be made and we performed in tow against the Bengals today.” The Vikings quickly took the lead on all three courts and never looked back. Luka Jovanovic And André Brignacca made quick work of Hiroki Fujita and JW Altman, winning their fifth game of the season, 6-2, in third place. Jan Semerak And Gregory Grünig followed that up with a 6-2 victory over Andrea Kramer and Valentino De Pellegrin on the first court to secure the opening point for PSU. Semerak continued his momentum in singles action, overtaking De Pellegrin in straight sets for second place (6-2, 6-2). The Bengals caught up soon after, earning back-to-back wins at flights three and five. A fiery Brignacca put the Vikings back on top, earning a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Patrick Kristensen in the first flight. After a win for the Bengals at No. 6, attention turned to Jonas Hembo Mathiasen and Wilkus Robbertse on court four. The three-set home-and-away thriller went to the wire as Mathiasen delivered under pressure, earning a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) comeback victory to clinch the double for Portland State. “The player of the match was definitely Jonas,” Mam said of the junior transfer. “He took us on a rollercoaster ride but ultimately sealed the victory for us. Overall it was a great show of heart and determination from our lads.” The Vikings will look to build on that momentum next weekend as they continue their Big Sky slate against Northern Arizona on Friday, Feb. 24 at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center (10 a.m.).

