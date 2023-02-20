Kate pairs an upcycled Bafta dress with $17.99 Zara earrings at 2023 prices





J he Princess of Wales showed her commitment to eco-friendly fashion by again wearing a dress on the EE Bafta red carpet. Kate donned a Grecian-style dress by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore at the Baftas in 2019. Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, the couple walked the Bafta red carpet for the first time in three years. The white one-shoulder dress has undergone some minor modifications, the floral details on the shoulder have been replaced by a long train of fabric. Kate modernized the look further with her style and paired the outfit with black opera gloves which are becoming a key red carpet trend this awards season. Learn more She turned to one of her favorite stores, Zara, for her accessories wearing metal hoop earrings, made up of three clustered flowers with rhinestone appliques and dangling petals. The earrings, priced at 17.99 on the Zara UK website, were listed as sold out on Sunday night. For his outfit, William kept things classic and simple in a double-breasted black velvet tuxedo jacket. The princess wore the first iteration of the dress in 2019, completing the look with a pair of diamond earrings that once belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales. William has been Bafta’s chairman since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition of wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen dress. It was an unusual choice for the princess, with a unique boat neckline and an interesting pattern that deviates from the block colors she normally wears. Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 Baftas and looked radiant on the red carpet in a forest green Jenny Packham gown, paired with sparkling emerald jewellery. The theme for the Bafta 2020 red carpet, the last event the royal couple attended, was upcycling, sustainable or vintage, and Kate wore a favorite old white and gold McQueen dress for the occasion.

