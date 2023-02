Kit Connor Wears High Top Sneakers at JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show – Footwear News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kit Connor brought a touch of prints to the front row for JW Anderson’s Fall 2023 fashion show during London Fashion Week. On Sunday, Connor arrived at the show in London, England, to see Jonathan Anderson’s latest designs, dressed in a full outfit from the British designer. The “Heartstopper” actor’s outfit is from Anderson’s Fall 2023 menswear collection, featuring a pale pink t-shirt covered in a photographic print. The short sleeve top was fitted with a pair of pleats $850 black cotton pants with a buckle belt at the waist, turn-ups at the hems for a bohemian finish.

Kit Connor attends the JW Anderson Fall 2023 fashion show in London, England during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2023. CREDIT: Christian Vierig/Getty Images As for the shoes, Connor opted to just slip on a pair of monochromatic black sneakers – also from Anderson. Her $335 model featured high tops crafted from smooth canvas, accented by the brand’s “JWA” monogram embroidered near each counter. The pair was finished with capped rubber toes and contoured 1.5-inch rubber soles for a sturdy base, giving Connor a subtle increase in height while remaining relaxed and utilitarian in his silhouette. Related

JW Anderson’s high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense Connor’s lack of accessories allowed the pieces of his outfit to stand out more, with more emphasis on their color, materials, and construction. The ethos is similar to the clean-lined aesthetic of Anderson’s Fall 23 menswear collection, where minimalist garments were accented with details such as buckles, soft sheepskin trim and built-in pillows.

(LR): Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney attend the JW Anderson Fall 2023 fashion show in London, England during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images London Fashion Week showcases upcoming fashion collections with shows and presentations in London. Held February 17-23, the fall 2023 program highlights new collections from brands such as Burberry, Erdem, Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and David Koma. Emerging brands will also be present this season, including Chet Lo, Nensi Dojaka, Mowalola and Susan Fang. PHOTOS: Check out JW Anderson’s Fall 2023 menswear collection in the gallery.

