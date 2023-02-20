Fashion
St. Louis Battlehawks shock San Antonio Brahmas in wild fashion
The XFL is back, ready to bring more excitement to fans today. First, the San Antonio Brahmas hosted the St. Louis Battlehawks. As expected, fans were ready to rock and roll at the Alamodome.
This @XFLBrahmas the crowd is already amazing. San Antonio showed up for their new #XFL franchise. You like to see it.
Prior to this match, there was a lot of hype surrounding both teams. The Brahmas are led by HC Hines Ward, the former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Anthony Becht has built a talented team in St. Louis ready to take off against SA.
Unsurprisingly, it was a close battle. It took a crazy turn in the fourth quarter – so let’s see what happened.
first quarter
To start the game, St. Louis received the soccer ball. AJ McCarron is out for the Battlehawks ready to show the XFL what he’s capable of. After a quick start, the Battlehawks stalled and had to kick.
Kalen Ballage was great to start in San Antonio. He immediately made a few big runs, which punctuated Brahmas’ attack. However, an angled pass ended up in the hands of the Battlehawks, as Nate Meadors made an athletic interception to return the ball to STL.
Nate Meadors did an amazing INT for the @XFLBattlehawksplacing Saint-Louis in an excellent position in the field.
The Brahmas defense resisted, however, forcing a turnaround on the downs. So far, defenses have dominated this #XFL match. pic.twitter.com/HFF2XOpU2X
Interestingly enough, St. Louis having the ball in midfield, they went there 4th and 1st. McCarron knocked down Jake Sutherland and the San Antonio Brahmas took over. Jack Coan pushed the ball downfield, putting SA in scoring position. Parker Romo had a basket and the Brahmas led 3-0.
AJ McCarron just couldn’t find his rhythm in the first half. He missed another WR, Jennings, on third down, so the Battlehawks had to kick again.
second quarter
On the next drive to San Antonio, they started to settle in as an offense. Both Landon Akers and Jacques Patrick made impact plays to keep the chains moving. After a great drive, St. Louis made a play. Travis Feeney stripped Coan of the football and then picked it up, sending it back long distances.
TRAVIS FEENEY. Massive game for the @XFLBattlehawks. Feeney strips Jack Coan of the ball, recovers it and puts the Battlehawks in great position to score.
Feeney was a spring football player for years, now playing in the #XFL. @XFL2023pic.twitter.com/ApxYR4di0A
After the great position on the field, Saint-Louis finally capitalized, somewhat. Michael Scott made a big sack on AJ McCarron, forcing a field goal. Donny Hageman completed the 32-yard attempt, tying the game at 3.
32 yards FG per @XFLBattlehawks kicker Donny Hageman to make it 3-3.
There are now 2 minutes left in the 2nd QTR.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Q2zrlCCYvo
Throughout the first half, it was clear both defenses were in control. Neither offense could get into any sort of rhythm, regardless of the play call. The offensive lines were a disaster, failing to block well at all. St. Louis forced another punt from San Antonio, hoping to score once more before halftime.
If you are a fan of defensive football, you love this @XFL2023 game right now.
Both @XFLBrahmas and the @XFLBattlehawks continue to dominate in front. Silas Kelly just blew through that offensive line for the big save. #XFLpic.twitter.com/Z8rvfVIKUA
It was a similar story for St. Louis, as they had to punt again. LB Ben Davis made some clutch plays for San Antonio, giving them the ball right away.
The Brahmas managed to string together a few first tries. WR Jalen Tolliver made a ridiculous hold down the middle, and Patrick helped put the team in scoring position. However, Parker Romo missed a field goal and we went into halftime with a 3-3 ball game.
Third quarter
The San Antonio Brahmas line made a better push to start the second half. Ballage pulled off some big wins, which allowed Coan to start finding his receivers. The St. Louis defense held off in the red zone, however, and the Brahmas settled for a short field goal to take a 6-3 lead.
It was an ugly outing for the Battlehawks, again. Penalties and poor line play led to three more strikeouts, as McCarron was sacked by Kobe Smith. At this point in the game, St. Louis has only had two first downs in total. Obviously, that’s not how you win a ball game.
Meanwhile, the Brahmas also looked rusty. Jalen Tolliver dropped a pass on third down, leading to another SA punt. However, STL was dead in the water. Ranthony Texada blitzed McCarron, who didn’t stand a chance – and the Battlehawks had to kick again.
This @XFLBrahmas the defense is absolutely choking the Battlehawks today. @RTexada with a big takedown from AJ McCarron. St. Louis can’t do anything. Right now, it looks like San Antonio is controlling this one at the Alamodome! #XFL @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/wFS6KtOdrs
Before the last fifteen minutes, it was a 6-3 game.
Fourth trimester
It was quite the start of the final period for the Brahmas. Jack Coan marched the team down the field, making play after play. He then found Fred Brown in the end zone for the score, which put San Antonio in the lead 12-3. A missed PAT kept a game one-scored, however.
WE HAVE A TOUCHDOWN. Jack Coan finds Fred Brown, tossing a handsome penny for the @XFLBrahmas score.
San Antonio takes a 12-3 lead. Remember that this is still a single score game in the @XFL2023! #XFL pic.twitter.com/9xcSCa3RhK
Brian Hill took off for a big scamper for the Battlehawks, but that didn’t matter. After a decent ride, McCarron spat — just like St. Louis. Donny Hageman scored a basket and the score remained 12-3.
San Antonio continued to gain ground, propelled by Kalan Ballage and his sneaky, powerful presence in the backfield. Parker Romo had a 48-yard field goal that put San Antonio up 15-3 with just minutes to play.
JOHN PARKER ROMO IS HIM!!
ROMO IS GOOD AT 48 METERS AND MAKES IT A GAME OF 2 SCORE FOR THE @XFLBrahmas!
PS THIS IS ALSO THE LONGEST GROUND GOAL IN THE #XFL2023#xfl @XFLBattlehawks @Romo_HKA pic.twitter.com/ZIjG6fIO6r
Craziest XFL ending ever?
Well, it certainly seemed like the end of this game would be slow. This notion turned out to be wrong, instantly. AJ McCarron pushed the ball down the field with ease – out of nowhere. On the 3rd and 12th he found Hakeem Butler for a score, to make it a 15-9 ball game.
WE HAVE A GAME!! AJ McCarron finds Hakeem Butler for the late score for the @XFLBattlehawks.
The three-point conversion is good, AND they somehow convert the 4th and 15 conversions to Austin Proehl. Chaos! #XFL @XFL2023pic.twitter.com/MbU8UtcaHW
Then we saw our first successful three-point conversion of the season. McCarron fired a ball over Austin Proehl, who secured the hold to make it a three-point affair.
the first 3pt XFL conversion this year pic.twitter.com/pQBTm9VW5F
Austin Proehl absolutely took over that football game. He then made a fantastic grab from the touchline on the 4th and 15 conversion – handing the ball back to St. Louis. Remember that in the XFL you can choose this alternative option rather than an opposite kick.
AJ McCarron starts cooking with one minute left pic.twitter.com/jMuZ9rSpoj
With less than 20 seconds left, the St. Louis Battlehawks shocked the entire arena. McCarron found Proehl in the end zone, essentially putting the game on the ice. Just like that, St. Louis was leading 18-15.
OH MY GOD. AUSTIN PROEHL. XFL LEGEND. THE BATTLEHAWKS HAVE THE HEAD. THIS IS MADNESS.
THE @XFL2023 the writers went crazy with this one! AJ McCarron with a crazy comeback in his prime #XFL game. pic.twitter.com/2fctFuAmvf
As San Antonio had one last chance with football, the Battlehawks swarmed Coan in the backfield, knocking him down and ending the game. In a crazy sequence of events, St. Louis came away with the 18-15 victory on the road.
Final Thoughts
It was, without a doubt, absolutely wild. The XFL just had one of its greatest games of all time. After what was missed for most of the afternoon, the final minutes were nothing short of sensational.
This winning moment is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/FJIYxsJPVc
San Antonio is going to have to figure things out to move forward. The Brahmas lost a 12-point lead in just minutes, unable to adapt to the XFL’s innovative rules that allowed for the comeback.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis Battlehawks are on cloud nine. Anthony Bechts’ side couldn’t do anything for most of the match – and still got the win. It was an incredible win for this team, and they will be looking to build on that momentum in week two.
AJ McCarron was emotional after celebrating the @XFLBattlehawks‘ winning return with his children @10AJMcCarron | @XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/6NJ9lViJvc
The XFL wraps up its first weekend tonight, as the DC Defenders host the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. ET.
What did you think of today’s game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the St. Louis Battlehawks? Which players made the most of their XFL opportunities today? Let us know in the comments below, or join the conversation at Discord!
