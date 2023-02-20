Connect with us

Fashion

St. Louis Battlehawks shock San Antonio Brahmas in wild fashion

St. Louis Battlehawks shock San Antonio Brahmas in wild fashion

 


The XFL is back, ready to bring more excitement to fans today. First, the San Antonio Brahmas hosted the St. Louis Battlehawks. As expected, fans were ready to rock and roll at the Alamodome.

Prior to this match, there was a lot of hype surrounding both teams. The Brahmas are led by HC Hines Ward, the former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Anthony Becht has built a talented team in St. Louis ready to take off against SA.

Unsurprisingly, it was a close battle. It took a crazy turn in the fourth quarter – so let’s see what happened.

first quarter

To start the game, St. Louis received the soccer ball. AJ McCarron is out for the Battlehawks ready to show the XFL what he’s capable of. After a quick start, the Battlehawks stalled and had to kick.

Kalen Ballage was great to start in San Antonio. He immediately made a few big runs, which punctuated Brahmas’ attack. However, an angled pass ended up in the hands of the Battlehawks, as Nate Meadors made an athletic interception to return the ball to STL.

Interestingly enough, St. Louis having the ball in midfield, they went there 4th and 1st. McCarron knocked down Jake Sutherland and the San Antonio Brahmas took over. Jack Coan pushed the ball downfield, putting SA in scoring position. Parker Romo had a basket and the Brahmas led 3-0.

AJ McCarron just couldn’t find his rhythm in the first half. He missed another WR, Jennings, on third down, so the Battlehawks had to kick again.

second quarter

On the next drive to San Antonio, they started to settle in as an offense. Both Landon Akers and Jacques Patrick made impact plays to keep the chains moving. After a great drive, St. Louis made a play. Travis Feeney stripped Coan of the football and then picked it up, sending it back long distances.

After the great position on the field, Saint-Louis finally capitalized, somewhat. Michael Scott made a big sack on AJ McCarron, forcing a field goal. Donny Hageman completed the 32-yard attempt, tying the game at 3.

Throughout the first half, it was clear both defenses were in control. Neither offense could get into any sort of rhythm, regardless of the play call. The offensive lines were a disaster, failing to block well at all. St. Louis forced another punt from San Antonio, hoping to score once more before halftime.

It was a similar story for St. Louis, as they had to punt again. LB Ben Davis made some clutch plays for San Antonio, giving them the ball right away.

The Brahmas managed to string together a few first tries. WR Jalen Tolliver made a ridiculous hold down the middle, and Patrick helped put the team in scoring position. However, Parker Romo missed a field goal and we went into halftime with a 3-3 ball game.

Third quarter

The San Antonio Brahmas line made a better push to start the second half. Ballage pulled off some big wins, which allowed Coan to start finding his receivers. The St. Louis defense held off in the red zone, however, and the Brahmas settled for a short field goal to take a 6-3 lead.

It was an ugly outing for the Battlehawks, again. Penalties and poor line play led to three more strikeouts, as McCarron was sacked by Kobe Smith. At this point in the game, St. Louis has only had two first downs in total. Obviously, that’s not how you win a ball game.

Meanwhile, the Brahmas also looked rusty. Jalen Tolliver dropped a pass on third down, leading to another SA punt. However, STL was dead in the water. Ranthony Texada blitzed McCarron, who didn’t stand a chance – and the Battlehawks had to kick again.

Before the last fifteen minutes, it was a 6-3 game.

Fourth trimester

It was quite the start of the final period for the Brahmas. Jack Coan marched the team down the field, making play after play. He then found Fred Brown in the end zone for the score, which put San Antonio in the lead 12-3. A missed PAT kept a game one-scored, however.

Brian Hill took off for a big scamper for the Battlehawks, but that didn’t matter. After a decent ride, McCarron spat — just like St. Louis. Donny Hageman scored a basket and the score remained 12-3.

San Antonio continued to gain ground, propelled by Kalan Ballage and his sneaky, powerful presence in the backfield. Parker Romo had a 48-yard field goal that put San Antonio up 15-3 with just minutes to play.

Craziest XFL ending ever?

Well, it certainly seemed like the end of this game would be slow. This notion turned out to be wrong, instantly. AJ McCarron pushed the ball down the field with ease – out of nowhere. On the 3rd and 12th he found Hakeem Butler for a score, to make it a 15-9 ball game.