Patchwork and beads: London fashion week embraces folk heritage | London Fashion Week

The idea of ​​trends has always been foreign to me, designer Simone Rocha said ahead of her London Fashion Week show on Saturday.

Her collection will go on sale in the fall, so Dublin-born Rocha stuffed the skirts of the puffy raffia dresses to represent Lughnasadh, the Irish harvest festival that marks the start of this season. Other designers may have opted for leaf prints or simpler conker colours, but Rocha makes clothes that tell romantic Irish stories while looking decidedly modern, which is why her label is worn by quirky style icons, from Billie Eilish to FKA twigs.

Fashion follows Rocha, even if it does not follow trends. If you’ve noticed pearls taking over gold hoop earrings as a streetwear favorite, or wondered when sleeves stopped being utilitarian arm-shaped cylinders and became frills teardrop fashion, you will have noticed the impact Rocha has had on fashion. Last September, she showcased an oversized bomber jacket on her catwalk; a similar drop-sleeve style that went on sale at Zara last month is already sold out. Rocha’s esoteric, artisanal fashion has proven to be surprisingly influential on our wardrobes.

The pearl is our logo without saying our name, said Rocha of her favorite adornment. It has become part of our identity. It has to do with Ireland as an island, because the pearl is the stone of the sea.

The Priya Ahluwalia show during London Fashion Week. Photography: Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images

London Fashion Week wonders how to sell the British brand on the world stage at a time when Britannia is far from cool. Brexit, a Westminster mired in scandal and a looming recession do not prove conducive to Britishness as an ambitious brand. The Irishman, still central to his identity, was very much on Rocha’s mind during a preview ahead of this week’s show. Ireland is my home, she says, and that’s the inspiration for this collection. I wanted to root this collection there. Irish graphic designer Oscar Torrans drew the designers’ initials as menhirs for the invitation. The contemporary Dublin folk quartet Lankum were a soundtrack to the show, singing four-part harmonies and playing traditional Irish instruments.

I came from Ireland to study at Central Saint Martins ten years ago because it was a place where people from all over the world came together and said what they wanted to say. I still believe in this idea of ​​London, and London is still where I can do the best show, Rocha said. But for glamour, she turned to her Irish heritage: cloqué fabric crushed in the gleaming gold of corncobs and trousers with exaggerated sailor-height cuffs for a more rugged Irish character.

The Simone Rocha show for London fashion week. Photography: Ben Broomfield

The venue for Westminster Central Hall was chosen because it resembles a theatre, Rocha said. Any collection I do could have been an art exhibition, a play or a piece of text. That’s about what I mean. This season was all about the relationship between men and women, said Rocha, who added menswear to her brand last year. Having men and women on the catwalk is like having two characters in one room. I’m always interested in the juxtaposition of sensitivity and fragility versus practicality and structure.

Meanwhile, designer Priya Ahluwalia’s runway clothes were the soundtrack to her life, beginning with Whitney Houstons I Will Always Love You, which played when she was born (the song still brings her mother to tears.) Ahluwalia has designed an impression using the sound waves of the track.

An upcycled dress in whorled denim and patchwork was a tribute to Lauryn Hill; a utility vest to Tupac Shakur. Models were chosen to represent a cast of musical characters, so for example, one of the girls reminds me of Sade, said Ahluwalia, whose clothes celebrate her Nigerian-Indian heritage and her London roots, after the show in the hall. Baroque concert hall of St Johns Church in Smith Square in Pimlico. A live duo of musicians Solaariss on saxophone and Insxght on keyboards reflected the black and South Asian diasporas whose music I grew up listening to, she added.