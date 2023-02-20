



Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Makes Interesting Burger Dress A Disney Dreamlight Valley player draws inspiration from a cheeseburger while creating his in-game avatar’s unique dress.



A Disney Valley of Dreams The player took a unique approach to customizing their avatar’s appearance and created a burger-inspired dress. It was a pleasant surprise among many creations inspired by Disney and Pixar characters, as well as characters from other franchises.

Released in early access in August 2022, Disney Valley of Dreams has captured the hearts of many gamers with its adventure-based gameplay, thrilling quests, and roster of Disney and Pixar characters they can meet throughout the game. Its customization tools, in particular, have been widely used to recreate characters that have not been added to Disney Valley of Dreams again, or seems inspired by other interesting references. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Patch Notes for Friendship Festival Update For Disney Valley of Dreams kamelionaire4206 player, they created a “Double Bacon Cheese Burger” dress. In a photo uploaded to Reddit, the top half could be seen to be light brown and had white sesame seeds to look like a bun, while the skirt had layers of color to mimic hamburger patties, cheese, tomato and lettuce. The player explained in a comment that the dress was “pretty easy to make” as they used basic patterns and scaled details to create the burger aesthetic. A lot players in the comments compared the burger dress to a Burger King Whopper, which they started craving after seeing the creation on the Disney Valley of Dreams subreddit. Overall, kamelionaire4206 received praise for her dress, with a few gamers calling her “genius” and saying it made them smile. This is just one of many looks players could create using Disney Valley of Dreamscustomization tools. However, since the game still lacks asset sharing features, players would have to recreate them from scratch, which could take a lot of time and effort. With the full free version coming this year, many players would like to see asset sharing and other useful updates in Disney Valley of Dreams in the future. For the moment, Disney Valley of Dreams players seem to enjoy the many activities they can do in the game and the regular updates that introduce new quests, items, and characters. Its February update titled Festival of Friendship just released, which brought in characters like Mirabel Madrigal from Charm and Olaf from Frozen, among many other new additions. Although the game is still in Early Access, Disney Valley of Dreams players can expect more major updates to expand the magical world of the game and keep it fun and interesting. Disney Valley of Dreams is now available in early access for Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Healing House Quest Guide

