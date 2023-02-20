And one: Stellar shot propels Duke men’s basketball past Syracuse





After every Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the player of the game and more. The Blue Devils shut down the Orange on Saturday night, earning a 22-point win of their own. The Blue Zone breaks down the dominant victory: One player: Dariq Whitehead One of the most famous mantras in sports reads, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. During Saturday’s game against Syracuse, Dukes freshman sensation Dariq Whitehead embraced that saying. .@DukeMBB was dominant against Syracuse, and it’s time to vote for your player of the game. Vote before 10 a.m.: — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) February 19, 2023 Despite being sidelined to start the game, the Montverde Academy product wasted no time in making a palpable impact on the attacking end. He started his prolific night with an acrobatic left-handed layup on a freshman center pick Kyle Filipowski. He stayed hot for the rest of the first half, draining three 3-pointers in a row to steal the game from the home side. The five-star rookie finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in just 19 minutes of play. It’s in shared moments like these that Whitehead shows just how deadly he can be: a cohesive three-tier scorer who can take charge if and when needed and it’s clear that when he is healthy and on the floor, Duke is much more of a formidable offensive threat. One word: firepower It’s no secret that Duke has one of the most talented rosters in the country, with young players like Derek Lively II and Whitehead and veterans like junior captain Jeremy Roach. However, the team hasn’t been as successful as most expected: they’re unranked with a disappointing 19-8 record. But make no mistake, the team has undeniable talent and depth, and the Blue Devils have shown exactly what they are capable of when using their weapons the right way. In a blowout 22-point win, three players finished with double-digit point totals, not to mention freshmen Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell were each just one field goal away from breaking the bar of 10 points. As Duke begins to prepare for the chaos and madness that awaits him in March, his depth and firepower will be key to his success. One stat: 22 assists Slowly approaching the end of the 2022-23 campaign, the Blue Devils are starting to play with an increased level of confidence and, more importantly, chemistry. Against Orange, they weren’t afraid to find the big man in the post or clip the wings for an easy look in the paint. It was when Duke found his players in the position that he cracked Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheims’ 2-3 zone code. Almost every time Mitchell got the ball to the high post, he was able to throw the ball to a wide-open shooter or throw it for an athletic big. Most notably, with just under 11 minutes left in the first half, graduate transfer Jacob Grandison connected with a cutting Mitchell who kicked the ball in for a spirited jam that silenced the crowd. Thanks to his guard play and Mitchell’s elite off-ball movement, the Blue Devils continued to find holes in the Oranges’ defense and, as always, the numbers don’t lie. The Blue Devils recorded 22 assists while limiting Syracuse to just seven. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

