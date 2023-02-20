Hines Ward loses head coaching debut in heartbreaking fashion





With 3:02 to go in the San Antonio Brahmas-St. Louis Battlehawks XFL game today, the Brahmas coached by Hines Ward led 15-3 after a basket scored by kicker John Parker Romo. Within three minutes, the Battlehawks would take advantage of XFL rules and get a three-point conversion and convert a 4th and 15 kick in play. A touchdown pass to Austin Proehl, who also caught the three-point conversion , with 16 seconds left, was enough to give the Battlehawks the lead, and they would win 18-15. Wards Brahmas played much like the Pittsburgh Steelers teams he played on, running the ball to control the clock and relying on solid defense. The Brahmas ran the ball 39 times against 36 pass attempts, with former Steelers running back Kalen Ballage leading with 84 yards and a touchdown for San Antonio. St. Louis couldn’t do much offensively until the final minutes when former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron turned it on, hitting wide receiver Hakeem Butler for a touchdown with 1:25 left. do before finding Proehl for the conversion. On the 4th attempt in play, he found Proehl for 22 yards to convert and five plays later would turn to Proehl again, who made a great play on the throw down the middle for a 14-yard touchdown. The first half lacked a lot of attack, with the two teams entering the half tied 3-3. Ward pulled out a brave false edge call late in the first half, though it ultimately came up short, then Romo missed a 34-yard field goal just before halftime. For Ward, it looked like it would be a successful start as head coach until his defense crumbled late in the game. All of the XFL coaches are on the mic, and Ward was caught playfully disagreeing with officiating XFL vice president Dean Blandino over a pass that was deemed incomplete for tight end Alize Mack , another former Steelers player. Other players who spent time with Pittsburgh in the game included Battlehawks running back Mateao Durant (six receiving yards), Battlehawks linebacker Travis Feeney (two tackles) and Brahmas punter Brad Wing (two punts clearance for 78 yards). Hopefully for Ward, the Brahmas will find more success in the future. It was a brutal way to lose, especially as a first-time head coach, especially because San Antonio had pretty much dominated St. Louis for the majority of the game. If Ward can get a little more out of his offense, San Antonio could make some noise in the XFL.

