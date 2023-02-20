Kriti Sanons blue satin dress is a party wardrobe must-have | fashion trends

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actress continues to kill fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile regularly. Kriti’s sartorial fashion sense is loved and adored by her fans. Whether it’s creating casual looks or showing us how to make sure the spotlight never leaves the spotlight at a party, or presenting yourself as the epitome of elegance in six meters of grace for a festive evening, Kriti’s fashion diaries are varied and drool-worthy. Kriti also makes sure to regularly share fashion inspiration with her fans with previews of her fashion photo shoots, each of which manages to have fashion lovers rushing to take notes.

Kriti a day ago shared a slew of photos of herself on her Instagram profile and made the weekend better. Kriti painted Instagram in shades of pastel blue as she decked out in a stunning ensemble for the photoshoot and posed like a diva. Acting as the muse of fashion designer house Galvan London, Kriti chose the perfect party outfit for the photos and looked absolutely stunning. Kriti dressed in a long pastel blue satin dress. The dress featured a turtleneck and sleeveless designs. The slinky satin dress hugs Kritis’ shape and shows off her curves perfectly. With the photos, Kriti added, Why be a wave, when you can be the whole ocean? Take a look at her set here.

Kriti further accessorized her look for the day with silver earrings, a silver bracelet, rings and silver glitter stilettos. The actor wore his tresses up in a messy bun with a few strands left open around his face, adding more oomph to his look. Kriti opted for minimal makeup to complete her ensemble for the day. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kriti posed for several photos and looked fashion-ready in the ensemble.