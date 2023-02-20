2 Irish Roll In 18-8 Win Over Cleveland State – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Site





SOUTH PLIAGE, Ind. The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish won their second game last week, beating Cleveland State in impressive fashion with an 18-8 victory at Arlotta Stadium on Sunday. The Kavanagh brothers put on an offensive masterclass, each finishing with eight points on the day. Chris beat the Irish scoring 4 goals and added a career-high four assists, while Pat pulled the strings for the offense, finishing with six assists and two goals. The Kavanaghs were joined by Eric Dobson and Quinn McCahon who each scored their first hat tricks of the season with three goals apiece. Reilly Gray and Bryce Walker each added two goals in the win. HOW DID IT HAPPEN For the second game in a row, the Irish scored on the opening possession, as Bryce Walker kicked off the Irish with the game’s first goal. Four minutes later, the Vikings tied it at 1-1, but the Notre Dame offense finished the quarter with a flurry, scoring four times in the final four minutes, including a few reel plays from the Kavanaghs, to take a 5-1 lead after the first 15 minutes of action. Cleveland State struck first in the second quarter to cut the lead to 5-2, but the Irish defense clamped down on the visitors’ offense the rest of the half, not allowing another score. Notre Dame beat the Vikings goaltender three in a row to take an 8-2 advantage at halftime. Notre Dame came out strong in the second half, scoring four times in the opening six minutes to extend the lead to 10 at 12-2. Both teams added two more goals for the rest of the third to make it 14-4 going into the final quarter. The Irish scored four more goals in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to make it 18-4. Cleveland State then managed to score the final four goals of the afternoon to make the final score 18-8. GAME PLAYER The Kavanagh brothers combined for 16 points in the win, the most points posted in program history in a match between two Irish players. The two each produced a highlight reel game in the win, with Chris throwing an incredible no-look pass to set up a goal and Pat scoring a goal behind the back. GAME STATS The Irish dominated the ground battle in the match, collecting 47 against 27 for the visitors. Will Lynch led the team with eight while Pat Kavanagh caught six. OUR LADY NOTES The 39 goals in the past two games are the second-most in program history in consecutive games, just shy of the record 40 set in the 1992 season.

The win brings Notre Dame’s active winning streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the nation for men’s DI lacrosse.

Notre Dame is now 43-7 in games played in the month of February during Baumer Family men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigans’ tenure, including a 34-4 mark since the start of the 2006 season. .

The Irish improved to 3-0 against Cleveland State in the all-time series.

With eight points, Pat Kavanagh takes eighth place on Notre Dame’s career points list, totaling 158. He passed Conor Doyle (151) with the performance.

Dobsons’ hat-trick was his fifth of his career and first of the season

McCahon posted his first hat trick of the year and fourth of his career

Walker has now scored multiple goals in consecutive games FOLLOWING Notre Dame hits the road for the first time in the 2023 season, traveling east to take on Georgetown at noon ET on Saturday, February 25. The game will be streamed on FloLive (subscription required). n/a

