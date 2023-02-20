Baftas in monochrome: black and white dominates red carpet fashion | Bafta





OWhen it comes to classic fashion color combinations, it doesn’t get much better than black and white, which brings to mind references from Coco Chanel to Audrey Hepburn. And it’s the tried-and-true formula the Baftas stars wore to the awards show on Sunday night. The red carpet was a sea of ​​monochrome. While this is the ultimate in safe two-handed party dressing, there have been some discrepancies. Some stars combined different pieces in a way that looked a bit more like actual clothing. The Princess of Wales wore a flowing white dress combined with long black gloves, while Julianne Moore had a black Saint Laurent column dress with a fluffy white marabou coat. Jamie Lee Curtis wore an outfit that would look just as good on the red carpet as a white satin skirt and black jacket. Julianne Moore wore a black Saint Laurent column dress with a fluffy white marabou coat. Photograph: Ian West/PA Other stars have combined this classic color combination with more current fashion trends. Hayley Atwell wore a white top and black skirt, with a belly burst visible between the two. Fashion designer Vera Wang wore a simple black crop top under a long white asymmetrical dress. She accessorized it in a very fashionable way, adding sunglasses and a shrug jacket. Glass Onion star Jessica Henwick also wore a crop top, adding a long black skirt and matching blazer. Most men also complied with this trend, of course, simply by wearing their black tuxedos with white shirts. There were a few fun examples of not sticking to the script entirely. Costume designer Sandy Powell, a woman who always pushes red carpet traditions, wore a black suit with a white shirt, with zigzag pants. Nicole Coughlan of Bridgerton fame looked like a mid-century star in a pretty white dress with black florals and cobalt blue accents. Jamie Lee Curtis wore an outfit that would work just as well on the red carpet as a combination of a white satin skirt and black jacket. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters All-black was also popular. Cate Blanchett and Yvonne Orji wore long black dresses with white accents (pearls for Blanchett, shoes for Orji). There was something of a gothic feel to it, so Munroe Bergdorf wore layers of black lace, and Carey Mulligan was in a simple long black Dior dress. Gwendoline Christies’ black coats were reportedly endorsed by the costar of her recent Netflix series on Wednesday. While all-black is classic with dark tendencies, wearing all-white also has an impact. Emma Thompson wore head-to-toe white, including a white coat by enduring designer Laura Pitharas, with sneakers. Lily James and Naomi Ackie had white dresses, with a slightly sci-fi Ackies dress, complete with metal peplum, being a highlight. Emma Thompson strayed from the prevailing trend by wearing head-to-toe white, including a white coat by enduring designer Laura Pitharas. Photography: Matt Baron/EIB/Rex/Shutterstock Beyond monochrome, the sci-fi feel was something of a micro-trend. Anna Taylor-Joy wore a futuristic hooded mini dress, while Cynthia Erivos’ copper dress with an asymmetrical neckline looked like something from another planet, as did Florence Pughs’ orange tulle design and leaf-embellished dress. silver Sheila Atims with matching gloves. Sheila Atim brought a touch of sci-fi to the proceedings in her silver foil dress with matching gloves. Photography: Anthony Harvey/Rex/Shutterstock If black and white was dominating, purple, which isn’t usually a red carpet color, had something of a moment. Viola Davis wore a Stella McCartney design in amethyst, while Angela Bassett and Aimee Lou Wood opted for the lighter purple hue currently favored by fashion. Jodie Taylor-Smith wowed in a way classic black and white could never hope for, she wore a mauve marabou feather dress, paired with makeup in the same shade.

