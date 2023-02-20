New creative directors, new directions for Louis Vuitton and Gucci?

“Creative directors are conductors who infuse the brand with their iconic vision,” Susanna said. … [+] Nicoletti, author of “Luxury Unlocked”. Getty

This week, the fashion world was rocked when Louis Vuitton announced the appointment of pop icon Pharrell Williams as creative director of its menswear division. He will succeed the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021.

In many ways, Williams is a perfect choice to step into Ablohs shoes, both being black Americans steeped in street culture and style. And his resume is longer than Ablohs’ when he was appointed in 2018.

But Abloh’s accomplishments were largely in fashion, having interned at Fendi before founding his successful fashion label Off-White in 2013. On the other hand, Williams rose to fame in the world of music and put it to use in fashion.

The company has described Williams as a global cultural icon and visionary whose creative worlds span from music to art and fashion, making him the ideal choice to maintain Louis Vuitton’s status as a Maison Culturelle. and reinforce its values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship.

His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter, said Pietro Beccari, CEO of Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton is the $20 billion crown jewel among the 75 luxury houses of the $80 billion LVMH group. The company does not report revenue from its LV menswear division separately.

LV’s announcement follows Kerings’ appointment of Sabato De Sarno as creative director of its flagship Gucci brand, which at $11.2 billion is about half the size of Louis Vuitton and is currently stagnant. with comparable growth of just 1% from 2021 to 2022. This led to the company parting ways with the brand’s former creative director, Alessandro Michele, last November after a phenomenal seven-year run in the role.

While Williams is a fashion industry outsider turned insider, De Sarno grew up in the fashion industry. He started his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana, finally landing at Valentino in 2009, where he apprenticed under creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and rose to the position of fashion director. for Valentino’s men’s and women’s collections. De Sarnos’ appointment at Gucci is his big break.

Two brands and approaches, one goal

Here are two heritage luxury brands, Louis Vuitton from France and Gucci from Italy, chasing roughly the same customers demographically into the same luxury sphere. Yet every company takes radically different approaches to selecting a creative director.

De Sarno is the more traditional choice, and he will have overall greater responsibility for the future of the Gucci brand across all product categories.

Williams may be a more daring, out-of-the-box choice, but its reach extends into menswear, a much smaller slice of Louis Vuitton’s much larger pie where leather goods and accessories take the lead. So he has less to lose and more to gain by appointing Williams as Abloh’s successor.

Yet the two men are tasked with the same thing: driving growth and profits in a luxury market that is under pressure from economic headwinds after experiencing explosive growth in the wake of the pandemic.

It’s a very complicated role that involves squaring the circle, shared Carmine Rotondaro, currently owner of Italian luxury house Collini Milano 1937 and a former business adviser to the Gucci Group for 15 years until 2016.

It is a circle which contains the heritage of the brand and which must meet the growth requirements imposed by the financial markets. These groups, with their size dimensions, cannot afford not to generate growth, he continued.

Evolution of the role of the creative director

Traditionally, the creative directors of luxury houses have been tasked with delivering the products that shape consumer tastes.

The creative director is not necessarily the one who offers consumers a product that they will like. It’s about educating consumers on what they should like and showing them that they need something else that they don’t have. Therefore, they shape consumer tastes and create new needs, Rotondaro said.

But today, it goes beyond designing and presenting a new collection of handbags or dresses. Its evolved into creating a lifestyle.

The creative director of these giant luxury companies doesn’t have to design clothes or accessories, or know everything about textiles and shapes, explained Susanna Nicoletti, founder of Hangar Deluxe, an innovation platform in the fashion industry and author of Luxury unlocked.

They are conductors who infuse the brand with their iconic vision, helping it to be cool and appealing to certain targets, she said.

Pharrell Williams for LV seems to have the requirement to create a lifestyle, given his extensive cultural roots in music, art and fashion. He received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2015.

On the other hand, Sabato De Sarno comes from the more traditional school of fashion directors. During Kering’s earnings call, Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault explained the process for selecting Gucci’s next creative director.

Describing the creative directors’ responsibility through a three-sided triangular product strategy, brand strategy and design studio, Pinault said the contestants were asked to complete several projects, including one where they scoured the Gucci archives to present their vision which combines modernity and heritage of the brand.

In terms of being able to bring modernity to her creative vision on the one hand and strengthen the authority component of fashion, that was key. Being strong on the fashion component and building the timeless part was striking and made a big, big difference with the other contestants. We came to the choice of Sabato, explained Pinault.

Creative railings

The rise and fall of Alessandro Michele at Gucci, as well as the recent scandal involving Kering’s sister brand Balenciaga for conveying sexual messages involving children in an advertising campaign, suggest that the company has given too much room for its creative directors.

Reflecting on how Michele shaped Gucci, Nicoletti said he chose image disruption over cohesive style and image, putting the brand’s capital at risk of depletion.

It would seem that by selecting De Sarno without previous experience in managing the creative direction of a brand of the size and scope of Gucci, Kering management will give him more control. And she will be more vigilant so that the fashion heritage of the Gucci brand does not get lost in current affairs.

At Sabato, Gucci opts for a more streamlined, more essential style, focusing on basics, like the Gucci Kelly bag, and on a more feminine image than gender fluid, suggested Nicoletti.

At the same time, pressure will be exerted to revive growth since Kering as a wholewith its 11 luxury houses, generated roughly the same level of revenue last year as LVMH with Louis Vuitton alone.

On the other hand, Williams at Louis Vuitton will focus more narrowly on menswear and work alongside accomplished creative directors like Nicolas Ghesquire, who has guided LV’s women’s collection since 2013. And he doesn’t have to change his mind. course, as De Sarno must do, but to follow in Abloh’s footsteps.

Because LV’s core business is accessories and leather goods, men’s clothing is only additive and non-essential. Louis Vuitton certainly doesn’t expect to have Pharrell for a long time, but Pietro Beccari’s expectations are clearly focused on creating iconic items and a lot of buzz around the brand, observed Nicoletti.

Vuitton is a gigantic leather goods brand that sells specific monogrammed products for men and women; the rest is a lifestyle and a colorful way to keep the spotlight. Pharrell perfectly embraces the brand’s signature message, skipping product management work that has nothing to do with her role focus, she continued.

The buzz against business

So while the appointment of Pharrell Williams is creating buzz and excitement both in and beyond the fashion world, De Sarno has a much bigger job with a lot more work on his shoulders, this which may explain why Williams’ first LV collection will be presented in June and we will have to wait until September to see De Sarnos.

Both are likely to be successful, but De Sarno at Gucci will need a right-brain and left-brain balance to achieve growth, which is number one, Rotondaro explained.

The logical left brain will be needed to get the product mix right, hitting margin targets at the right price points. The creative right brain will be needed to communicate a cohesive image that is innovative and, at the same time, reflects the brand’s heritage, which is prestigious, exclusive and ambitious. It is a very difficult circle to reconcile and combining the two is never easy, he concluded.