LUBBOCK, TX The No. 24 Texas Tech clinched its season-opening series on Sunday afternoon, beating Gonzaga 12-3 at Rip Griffin Park for the third time in as many days. Designated hitter Ty Coleman led the offense with a career-high five hits, while Bo Blessie continued the Red Raiders’ dominating presence on the mound in his first career start.

Coleman went 5-for-5, with three singles and two doubles, and led the Red Raiders with three RBIs. Not only did Coleman lead the team in RBIs, but also in runs scored with three.

“Most of the time, Ty is going to give you a good pro at bat almost every day,” the head coach said. Tim Tadlock . “You hope more than not, he gives you a chance to have a good at bat most days, three, four or five times. He actually put five together today and hit five balls on the nose. Ty has always been able to hit since he was in seventh grade. You think his whole life he’s been able to hit, he’s got a knack for putting a bat on a ball.

starting pitcher Bo Blessie dominated for six consecutive innings. Blessie went no-hitter for 5 2/3 innings until she gave up a single in the sixth. Blessie finished the inning and handed over the reins to the bullpen and a series of three relievers. Blessie had four strikeouts in the scoreless one-hit effort, and was rewarded with the win in his first career start.

The Red Raiders scored the first nine points of the game, registering three in fourth, two in fifth and four more in sixth.

A streak of four straight singles fabricated the first three runs of the fourth, started by Coleman connecting for his second single of the game. Both Gavin Kas , Hudson White And Gage Harrelson would follow, Harrelson was with the bases loaded allowing him to tackle the first two runs with a double. will burn hit home the next run, scoring White, using a sack fly.

As a lead hitter in frame, Kevin Bazzell started the fifth inning with a 400-foot homer that quickly went through the left field wall. He swung on the first pitch he saw. Coleman and Kash continued their success at home plate with just one apiece. Coleman would eventually score after a walk and a hit.

In the sixth, Bazzell, Coleman and Kash each recorded hits to multiple bases. Bazzell and Coleman both doubled, Coleman scored one while Kash hit home two more runs with a triple. White connected for a fly sack to bring another home to push the lead to 9-0.

Gonzaga and the Red Raiders each scored three goals in the streak in the eighth and ninth. The Bulldogs hit a solo home run in the eighth for their first run of the day. The Bulldogs posted their first inning with more than a hit in the ninth en route to a pair of runs.

“I think we’re going to be really talented,” Coleman said. “We’re going to shock a lot of people; I mean the sexiest guy on our team is hitting the six hole right now. He’s making more runs than anybody. I mean, if we’re this full of top to bottom, it’s going to be really fun to watch, we have guys throwing electric stuff, getting people out and then we’re going to score some extra points.

