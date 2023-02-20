5 Black-Owned Fashion Brands You Should Know About





All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Thanks to social media, fashion is changing faster than ever. And at the forefront of some of the hottest trends right now are black designers and founders. However, due to a lack of access to resources and fundingblack designers are still fighting to have their work shared on larger industry platforms.

In 2020, two organizations were created to help propel diversity and representation efforts within the fashion industry: the 15% Commitment and the Black Council in Fashion (BIFC). And in 2021, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the launch of IMPACT, an initiative to create more opportunities for black and brown creatives and fashion professionals. As part of the CFDA initiative, the organization partnered with the BIFC and 15 Percent Pledge during NYFW in September 2022, inviting 28 black designers to showcase collections during the week – the most since the creation of the CFDA. With every step towards leveling the playing field in fashion for color creatives, doors are opening for new designers to have a seat at the table. In February, consider celebrating Black History Month and some of the trailblazers currently revolutionizing fashion by supporting their businesses. Take a look at some of the hottest black-owned fashion brands below. Cyriac Created in 2020 by Atlanta native Ashley Ciriaco, Ciriaco merges streetwear, bold details and luxury into their stylish yet affordable handbags. Ciriaco is currently entirely self-funded. In 2022, the growing brand has reached $168,000 in annual salesand it is now sold in Kith stores. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Kwame Adusei When Nana Kwame Adusei established her eponymous brand, Kwame Adusei, in 2020, her main goal was to bring the beauty of Ghanaian art and culture to the world through fashion. In 2022, the brand was invited to participate in the Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW discovery showroom, which took it to new heights. Since then, Kwame Adusei has been spotted on stars such as Ciara, Lori Harvey and Gabrielle Union. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. buzzoms For women with larger busts, cute and fashionable clothes that fit can be hard to find. Buzzoms, which was founded in 2021, was created to be a solution to this problem. With body inclusion and innovation in mind, the small brand continues to gain media and consumer attention with its bra-equipped tops and dresses. In October 2021, the brand won the Mastercard x Create & Cultivate pitch competition, awarding it $10,000 in funding. Highlighted buy now Every woman’s wardrobe needs a little black dress, and if your partner hasn’t found the perfect one yet, look no further. This slip dress is perfect for any occasion and fits any buzzom. Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. fresh produce joe Joe Robinson, the creator of some of 2022’s most popular streetwear styles, also owns a clothing line, Joe Freshgoods. Established in 2012, Joe Freshgoods is basically a love letter to Robinson’s hometown of Chicago. Since its inception, the brand has grown in popularity, leading Robinson to collaborate with brands such as New Balance, Vans and Aim Leon Dore. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Martine Rose Martine Rose is one of the designers at the forefront of men’s fashion. The eponymous label, established in 2007, is known for its unconventional and timeless approach to menswear, and its designs have been worn by some of the biggest stars and cultural trendsetters. In 2018, Rose was nominated for the British Fashion Council’s British Menswear Designer of the Year award. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Shop more Pop-approved products from the Glossy Pop store, here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/shop/5-black-owned-fashion-brands-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos