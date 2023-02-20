Weekly roundup: pop culture and fashion moments on our radar

ICYMI, a look back at the most defining fashion and pop culture moments of the past week

Married beauty queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are the faces of new Fenty fragrance ad

Following her sensational performance on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna released an ad for a Fenty perfume featuring married beauty queens Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico). It covers romantic shots of Varela and Valentín holding hands on the beach, cuddling up in a hammock and stealing kisses at home. As they continued to indulge in a string of indulgent moments, the couple described the Fenty Eau de Parfum as having a “sweet yet gentle woodsy vibe.”

Michael Kors announces the launch of its advertising campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 collection

The collection aims to balance the harshness of a city with the laid-back allure of resort living. It’s a range of sarongs and kaftans, perfectly tailored suits and Chesterfield coats in a palette of stark white, graphic black, tropical lime and bold poppy balanced by soft tones of pearl, d silver, dune and gold. Movement and light accentuate ultra-shiny sequins and liquid fabrics, contrasting architectural silhouettes and sculptural jewels. The result is a wardrobe that celebrates the body and outfits that work fabulously anywhere you wear them.

Pharrell Williams is the next artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme

Pharrell Williams has been officially named the new Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. The French fashion house took to Instagram to confirm earlier reports that Pharrell’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton would be released next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Willaims has extensive experience in the genres of music, art, design and fashion, in addition to his knowledge of how consumers absorb and interact with information, products and stories. This automatically introduces a new perspective for a traditional brand, which could be what LV needs to thrive after the Virgil Abloh era.

Kanika Goyal Label (KGL) showcased her collection at NYFW and launched a new brand “Kilogram”



Kanika Goyal Label announced her participation in New York Fashion Week, showcasing her FW 23-24 ‘Agrestal Mind’ collection on February 14, 2023. Goyal mentioned that she was the only Indian designer to represent the country for a third season at NYFW. Additionally, Kanika Goyal has also launched a new brand, “Kilogram”. It offers easy-to-wear, unisex and refined basics, infused with the brand’s narrative signature, while maintaining laid-back urban and visually abstract elements in its graphic language.

Gaurav Gupta Launches New Couture SS’23 ‘Secret Of Shores’ Collection

Gaurav Gupta Couture has launched its SS’23 collection, Secret of Shores, which is exclusively available at Gaurav Gupta stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. They described their collection as secrets of shorelines woven into a sculptural seam with mermaids resting on the rocks with luminous abstract corals and fins stitched together using indigenous techniques. Sand-colored satins feature sunburst-like embroidery with Art Nouveau-inspired Gothic overlays, which accent the bugle glass beads and metal spool embroidery. Voluminous lehengas and togas play with the fluidity of the layers of organza.

Hoyeon Jung and Aya Nakamura are Lancôme’s global ambassadors

Lancôme has announced Hoyeon Jung and Aya Nakamura as global brand ambassadors. Their appointments came after YouTube and social media personality Emma Chamberlain recently became Lancôme’s global ambassador. “New faces, with large Gen Z fanbases, do not mark a paradigm shift for the brand, but an evolution. These women have found their success on a benchmark that differs from the previous generation – and that’s a significant change,” said Françoise Lehmann, International President of Lancôme at L’Oréal.

Jyotika Jhalani’s Bibhu Mohapatra & Janavi Collaborate For NYFW 23′ Showcase

For her show at New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mohapatra collaborated with the cashmere brand Janavi India. Her latest collection was a mix of artistic inspirations and classic luxury. Draped pleats mixed with leather and structured tailoring were inspired by artist Nancy Cunard. The collection was a fresh take on formal wear brought together by evening looks that incorporated Ikat with art deco inspirations. The models wore Janavi India shawls designed by Jyotika Jalani. “The collection reflects the creativity and vulnerability of my muse as an artist with a heart of gold,” said Mohapatra.

ONLY India launches its first unisex collection: ONLY X FELIX

ONLY X FELIX is a collection designed specifically for versatility and self-expression. It caters to the outspoken, progressive and fashion-conscious Generation Z, a fusion of streetwear and youth comfortwear. The collection includes prints, patterns, colors and silhouettes in a variety of styles. “Over the years, the brand has worked on unique new age limited edition collaborations that have resonated well with our audience,” said Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Manager – BESTSELLER, India. The collection will be available in select stores and on www.only.in from February 15, 2023.