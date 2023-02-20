Fashion
Fashion show and networking event to celebrate women in the construction industry
BAY CITY, MI Associated Builders & Contractors Greater Michigan Chapter will hold its second annual ABC Fashion Show on Saturday, March 4, just prior to Women in Construction Week, to celebrate women working in the male-dominated industry.
The event, which will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Downtown Bay Citys Pere Marquette Depot, 1000 Adams St., is meant to show appreciation for the women who have made the bold decision to enter the construction industry and to encourage others to consider a career in construction by highlighting the career opportunities available to you.
ABC Greater Michigan will highlight all of the great initiatives and work of women in the industry and those in the community who support it, says a press release from ABC Greater Michigan.
The event will include appetizers, an open bar, the opportunity to network with community leaders and women in construction, a fashion show presented by Ferne Boutique and shopping. Although the event celebrates women, anyone aged 21 and over is welcome.
It gives us a chance to honor women who are in the industry, to support the industry and to have family in the industry, said Cathy Geiger, Event Planner and Director of Marketing and Business communities at ABC Greater Michigan, in a statement. We are proud of women who take a bold step to work in construction as it is mostly filled with men.
The women of honor for the evening, including ABC members and community leaders, are:
- Leah Lindauer, Swift Wall
- Pam Howson, Teledyne Brown Engineering
- Megan Rastigue, Addvance Heating & Cooling
- Carly Purdy, Tradesmen International
- Jessica Novack, Windemüller
- Stacy Ruppel, Alloy Construction Service Inc.
- Heather Murphy, Insulation MAG
- Erin Shafer, Shafer Redi-Mix
- Mission Frier, 1st state bank
- Krystal Carpenter, Koala Insulation
- Stefanie McDaniels, Service Master
- Kathy Warren, Greater Michigan Construction Academy/retired from Dow
- Emilia Gutierrez, Do-All Inc.
- Jen Idalski, 989 Concierge
- Teresa Quintana, Century 21
Tickets are $40. For more information, visit www.abcgmc.org.
