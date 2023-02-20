Fashion show and networking event to celebrate women in the construction industry





BAY CITY, MI Associated Builders & Contractors Greater Michigan Chapter will hold its second annual ABC Fashion Show on Saturday, March 4, just prior to Women in Construction Week, to celebrate women working in the male-dominated industry. The event, which will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Downtown Bay Citys Pere Marquette Depot, 1000 Adams St., is meant to show appreciation for the women who have made the bold decision to enter the construction industry and to encourage others to consider a career in construction by highlighting the career opportunities available to you. ABC Greater Michigan will highlight all of the great initiatives and work of women in the industry and those in the community who support it, says a press release from ABC Greater Michigan. The event will include appetizers, an open bar, the opportunity to network with community leaders and women in construction, a fashion show presented by Ferne Boutique and shopping. Although the event celebrates women, anyone aged 21 and over is welcome. It gives us a chance to honor women who are in the industry, to support the industry and to have family in the industry, said Cathy Geiger, Event Planner and Director of Marketing and Business communities at ABC Greater Michigan, in a statement. We are proud of women who take a bold step to work in construction as it is mostly filled with men. The women of honor for the evening, including ABC members and community leaders, are: Leah Lindauer, Swift Wall

Pam Howson, Teledyne Brown Engineering

Megan Rastigue, Addvance Heating & Cooling

Carly Purdy, Tradesmen International

Jessica Novack, Windemüller

Stacy Ruppel, Alloy Construction Service Inc.

Heather Murphy, Insulation MAG

Erin Shafer, Shafer Redi-Mix

Mission Frier, 1st state bank

Krystal Carpenter, Koala Insulation

Stefanie McDaniels, Service Master

Kathy Warren, Greater Michigan Construction Academy/retired from Dow

Emilia Gutierrez, Do-All Inc.

Jen Idalski, 989 Concierge

Teresa Quintana, Century 21 Tickets are $40. For more information, visit www.abcgmc.org. Learn more about MLive: Midland house ready to move in with updates listed for $425,000 Fall destination Leamans expands with barn for weddings and special events The Saginaws Castle Museum opens a new exhibition on the greenhouses and poetry of Roethke Floral Co. Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum to kick off Black History Month with new exhibits and concert

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay-city/2023/02/fashion-show-and-networking-event-to-celebrate-women-in-construction-industry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos