Shine Like a Diamond: Jewels Program Provides Prom Dresses to Young Women in Morgan, Lawrence Counties – The Hartselle Enquirer





Choosing the perfect prom dress is something of a rite of passage for many young women in high school, but for some it’s barely out of reach. It’s a gap that the Jewels program has tried to fill for more than a decade, and the effort continues to grow every year. Founded in 2012 by Sarah Morris, owner of Hartselles The Something Blue Shoppe, Jewels brings high-end prom dresses and accessories to young women in Morgan and Lawrence counties who otherwise couldn’t afford them. Every year at the end of prom season, Morris had inventory that needed to be moved to make room for new products, according to Jewels president Lang Sims. Instead of donating these dresses to organizations outside of our community, she came up with the idea for an exclusive, invite-only event, Sims said. Each school receives invitations and the girls are selected by representatives of their school, a counselor or a teacher. They are chosen according to the needs, but also the character. Sims said each contestant is assigned an assistant who encourages and raves about them and makes them feel like they’re shopping at a prom store for their dream prom dress. At the end of their date, they walk away with a prom dress and accessories to wear on their special day. The girls pay nothing and the dress belongs to them. More than 40 young women took part in the Jewels program this year, which was held on February 10 and 11. Sims estimated the total number of participants since the programs began to be between 300 and 400. The event is held annually at the Morgan County School Board, and Sims said it takes a small village to make it happen each year. It takes several hours to set this up, run the event, and then tear it down and put it away, Sims said. Jewels runs entirely on donations, she added. The largest cost of the program is the storage unit which costs $2,580 per year. To make a donation or to sponsor the Jewels program, email [email protected]. Next year, the Sims will pass the torch to RaJane Johnson. I’ve been its president since the beginning, and while I’ll still be involved as I do every year, it’s time to pass the opportunity on to someone new, Sims said. A new perspective is a good thing. RaJane is going to do a fabulous job.

