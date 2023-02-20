Claremore woman invited to New York Fashion Week 102.3 KRMG





A Claremore woman is helping put the Muscogee (Creek) Nation on the map in the fashion world and says she hopes to inspire other Native American designers. Lea McCormicks’ Native American-inspired handbags have become so popular that she was invited to show them off at New York Fashion Week, just 18 months after creating the first one. She showed off 20 handbags at New York Fashion Week, which she described as a fairy tale moment. My eyes started to water, and I was like, Ok, I have to hold on, because it was just, seeing the crowd and they were all so happy, it was just, it was surreal, said McCormick. McCormick made her first handbag 18 months ago just because she was going to an event and couldn’t find a bag representing the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, of which she is a citizen. She said she watched videos on YouTube, taught herself how to make the bag, posted photos on Facebook, and it all took off. And then some of the Killers of the Flower Moon actresses saw my bags, they wanted them, McCormick said. It went on and on and … I started making more bags and I started finding more Native fabric, Native print fabric and more frames, McCormick also said. She said she now makes about 500 handbags inspired by Native American design from tribes in the southeast. She said representation is important. Native Americans weren’t considered, you know, contemporary fashion, McCormick said. I would like people to realize that we are still here and adding value and I want people to want to know more about the land they live on and who was here before and how important it still is for us, McCormick also said. McCormick now has her own business, Heruse Tos, which she says means, She’s Beautiful, in the Muscogee language. She said she hopes she can inspire other Native American women in business and fashion. There are several young women in my tribe who have started making clothes… and I want them so badly to know that you can do it, you can go to New York fashion week, it’s achievable , it’s really doable, I mean if I can do it, said McCormick. McCormick has already been invited back to show off more of her designs at New York Fashion Week in September. She said she wanted to take all the Native American models next time to fully represent her and set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. Cox Media Group 2023

