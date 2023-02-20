Men drop the unisex range





The Indian men’s grooming market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period with a market size of over 31,000 crore. While much of this is driven by online D2C sales, there has been significant pull in offline sales too The limits have come So far, personal care in India has largely been about female-centric brands, with men’s grooming only getting a footnote. This is also justified because the personal care market for men is not even 10% compared to women. However,

we are seeing changes, and if those are any indications, the men’s grooming industry is poised to boom. To use the snapshot, it may have reached its tipping point. According to the report published in Digital Journal, the male grooming market in India is

is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period with

market size of over Rs 31,000 crore. Although much of this is driven by

D2C online sales, there has also been significant traction in offline sales. Even the general hard-to-break trade has been receptive to men’s products and now we’re seeing repeats increase. Let’s try to understand the factors causing this. Product categories for men are under-indexed: Apart from deodorants, there is hardly any other category where there is range parity for men and women. With brands offering them specific products, many men are ditching the unisex range or using what their wives or sisters used. We see this happening in facial cleansers, soaps and shampoos. All these categories are massive and nothing prevents a just and beautiful equivalent from emerging from each of these categories. Men are now aware of their appearance and want to improve: they may have always been aware, but now they are taking specific action to fix themselves. Gyms and shroom parlors are all signs of the trend. Over the past 2 years, specific queries about beard grooming, beard sculpting, or facial tanning have increased dramatically in salons. Bharat is driving: men in India’s non-metropolitan cities are leading this change. With higher disposable income and exposure to the latest grooming trends through social media, men are spending large amounts of money on grooming. From Ankapalle in Andhra Pradesh to Phillaur in Punjab and

Kohlapur in Maharashtra, a transformation is underway. Generation Z and Millennials are the growth engine of the grooming industry. From perfumes to facial cleansers to beard care products, everything is created to meet the needs of the new-age Indian who does not hesitate to use an anti-acne cream or a serum at the vitamin C. They want sustainable packaging, free of harmful chemicals and honest communication. New-age brands bend over backwards to offer all of this and

more. Social media influencers are the new role models. The Instagram-friendly generation watches influencers and listens. Many grooming businesses are

work with regional language influencers to explain product usage through videos.

This helps to build brand awareness and knowledge of the products. Until now, men had no experts to ask questions or ask for advice. This gap is filled by influencers and drives sales. The one-size-fits-all approach is long gone. Online and D2C have enabled brands

to identify niche segments and effectively target customers. So products for specific skin types, hair types, or those that address specific skin concerns are now easily

available. It would be impossible to sell in an offline-centric model, but the

D2C is ideal for a long-term approach to selling.

