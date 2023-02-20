Thom Browne’s vision for the future of New York Fashion Week





As of now, Browne has no specific plans to design a more efficient fashion calendar. He plans to review the Fall/Winter 2023 calendar in a few weeks, but he’s particularly sensitive to the needs of designers who spend their time selling their brand for a season. I don’t think you want to limit designers in how and where they show up, he says. Could the shows taking place in Brooklyn be grouped together on one day? It’s a good idea, he said briskly. Browne says he will push for more diversity and sustainability in collections and during fashion weeks, but he’s not one to impose regulations on CFDA members. As Copenhagen Fashion Week has entered the global stage by forcing designers to adhere to rules regarding size diversity and sustainability, Browne has no interest in devising more guidelines for New Fashion Week attendance. York. He advocates encouraging designers to decide for themselves to include more diversity on their catwalks and in their marketing plans. Browne is so well known for his surreal catwalks and the intensity of his cropped silhouettes that he is often less recognized as a shrewd business executive. Still, he built his brand selling his cropped gray suits day after day, walking the floors of Bergdorf Goodman and Barneys to teach salespeople how to style designs he says everyone hated, begging them not to have fear of shrinking cuts. On Thursday, Browne was surrounded by the collection he had shown two days earlier inspired by the French short story, The Little Prince. Felted and woven wool coats embroidered with beads like tiny planets were proof that American fashion can create collectible museum pieces. Young designers today face a different world, of course. Of the first great supporters of Brown, Bergdorf, Barneys and Colette in Paris, only one remains. Instead, there’s a plethora of online retailers, like Ssense, building their business on new designers. As they navigate this changing retail landscape, Coach Browne insists that young designers need to stick to their vision without accessing all the people who will offer advice. You have to do the work, he says. It occurs to him that he now speaks like a father, and no longer like the newcomer who defies the establishment. Am I the old guard? he asks. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: The future of fashion? The talent of hover states, says Blanc Space New York Fashion Week trades its tents for young talents Parting ways with Ye, Maisie Wilen charts new waters with NYFW digital show

