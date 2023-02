Cate Blanchett wins Margiela dress, pearls and pumps at 2023 BAFTAs – Footwear News

Cate Blanchett won Best Actress at the 76th annual British Academy Film Awards today and looked to her own archives and wore a custom Maison Margiela black silk and velvet dress by John Galliano. Blanchett first wore the fitted dress to the 87th Academy Awards, pairing the monochrome ensemble with an aquamarine multi-row necklace.

Cate Blanchett attends the British Academy Film Awards 2023 at Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images The round, high neckline of her dress was accentuated by padded shoulders and tapered sleeves with fringed fabric. Her streamlined back opening also featured a frayed fringe. Blanchett opted for soft pink tones for her glamour; sheer highlights on the eyelids and a mauve satin pink lip. On Sunday, she accessorized with a Louis Vuitton beaded necklace made of metallic Tahitian pearls and white pearls. Strung and repurposed, the necklace featured a 23.78 carat Nigerian tourmaline stone in crystal blue linking the beads together on the left shoulder. She pinned a blue ribbon on the right sleeve and wore metallic Tahitian pearl earrings and a white gold and diamond ring from the Louis Vuitton Stellar Times High Jewelry collection. Related

Cate Blanchett attends the British Academy Film Awards 2023 at Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images Frayed fringe adorned the hem of the dress and brushed against Blanchett’s pointed-toe pumps. Apparently made of a satiny suede fabric, the heel adds to the ‘Tár’ actor’s list of pointed shoes, reminiscent of the Le Silla pumps she wore to the Oscar nominees luncheon on February 13 and the boots cream stiletto heels she chose while visiting the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios last week. The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) reward the best cinematographic performances of the year. Hosted by Richard E. Grant at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the 2023 ceremony will feature Sandy Powell’s BAFTA Fellowship recipient and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren. Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9). PHOTOS: Photos from the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet arrivals

