Men’s swimming and diving finish third at NEWMAC Championships





The Beavers set five records and posted the highest point and best result since 2002 WORCESTER, Mass.—The Babson College men’s swimming and diving team closed the weekend with a school record and recorded their best finish in more than two decades finishing third at the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Championships. inside the pool at the WPI Sports and Recreation Center. Sunday night. The Beavers totaled 227 points Sunday to end the four-day meeting with 725 points, good for their highest total since 2002 when they finished second in the best program. The No. 6 MIT won its 14th consecutive league title with 1,439.5 points, while the Coast Guard was second with 906.5 points. The Green and White concluded one of their best league weekends in spectacular fashion as a quartet of juniors Blake Albanian (Middletown, NY) and Nathan Ford (Charlotte, North Carolina) and sophomores Anutarasoti bed (Bangkok, Thailand) and Aidan Downey-Lamprey (Norwell, Mass.) finished fourth with a school best 3:04.15 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. It was the fourth relay record and fifth overall for the Green and White in the last three days of the competition. The best individual performance of the day came in the 1650 free where the first year Spencer Ernst (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) clocked 16:24.13 to finish third overall. Three swimmers qualified for the A final of the 200m breaststroke and junior Joshua Sellers (Fair Oaks, Calif.) finished fourth with a career best time of 2:06.25. Albanese was just 0.12 seconds behind him in fifth place with a season best time of 2:06.37 and the first year Marcelo Carrion (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) clocked a season best 2:07.97 in the preliminaries and placed 10th in the finals. Babson also had a pair of B final qualifications in the 200 breaststroke as Zackary Cheung (Monterey Park, Calif.) came in first with a season-best time of 2:07.86, while juniors Joshua Kim (La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.) was sixth in 2:10.37. Ford was sixth in the A final of the 100 freestyle with a time of 46.21 and Anutarasoti was less than half a second behind him in ninth place with a time of 46.66. Downey-Lamprey also finished fifth in the B final with a career best time of 47.27. Second year Matthew D’Elia (Old Bridge, NJ) hit the wall with a season best time of 1:54.12 in the 200 butterfly preliminaries and was just 0.11 seconds off the pace finishing seventh in the A final. Senior Alvin Oentoro (Houston, Texas) swam a career-best 1:56.99 in the preliminaries and then finished second in the freshman B final Hawken Hammen (East Lyme, Conn.) posted a season best time of 2:00.27 in the preliminaries and finished fifth in the B final and classmate Jean-Kim (Palisades Park, NJ) finished ninth with a season best time of 2:02.95. The Greens and Whites also had three swimmers qualified for the 200m backstroke B final, highlighted by the freshman Rajkaran Padda (Trumbull, Conn.), who finished second in 1:58.32. Classmate Terry Li (Ridgefield, Conn.) clocked a season-best time of 2:00.73 in the prelims and was fourth in the final, while the sophomore Brett Sheldrick (Plantsville, Conn.) hit the wall with a season best 2:12.51 in the preliminaries and finished 10th in the final.

