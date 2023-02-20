Fashion Tips for Women for Cold Winters – Iowa State Daily

Even in the bad winter months, many dream of walking out the door looking as flawless as Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. However, it’s tough when your biggest concern is walking to class without getting frostbite.

What may seem even more complicated is trying to enjoy the nightlife when the temperature is as shockingly low as it can be in the middle of Iowa in February. In these situations, carrying around a big winter coat is not ideal, especially when it comes to looking and feeling your best in your stylish outfit.

Combining a few layering tricks with this season’s trends allows everyone to look their best while staying warm.

Hot base

Start your layering journey with a long sleeve button down blouse. Add an oversized sweater or sweater vest to add fashion and warmth.

Believe it or not, turtlenecks are back. Play with a tight knit high neck top or sweater to add proportionate features to your look.

When it comes to winter bottoms, you can’t go wrong with classic straight cut jeans. Easily paired with any of the options above, you’ll be cute, cozy and warm with this wardrobe staple. Some may opt for a pair of bootcut jeans, a look that is becoming trendier day by day.

Skinny bootcut pants are going crazy in the winter fashion world right now. Combined with a thin belt and accessorized with light jewelry, you can’t go wrong. Wear it with your favorite top for a flawless and professional look.

Shoes

Boots are an easy way to dress up an outfit and perhaps the easiest way to harvest all the warmth you can get in the winter. Doc Marten platform boots have been on the rise for a while now, and they haven’t been going anywhere for a while.

Chelsea boots have also been a hot topic of discussion lately. Both options make it easy to layer your warmest, most insulated socks on those brutal days in Iowa.

If you’re not into the boot scene, classic sneakers will do just as well. The Adidas Samba leather shoe and the New Balance 550 are great options.

In most cases, the right sneakers can add to an outfit as much as a pair of boots.

Gather!

If there’s one thing you need to know about jackets this winter, it’s that oversized blazers are the go-to item. Easy to layer over sweaters, turtlenecks and anything else that keeps you warm, oversized blazers are an easy way to style your outfit in a professional and on-trend way.

Tweed blazers are a versatile way to add fun patterns, colors and insulation. A few more tips: lean towards shades of brown and tan over the next few months.

Leather perfectos are on the rise this winter. An easy way to spice up a look, many biker jackets have a clasp around the neck that goes well with the turtleneck look and adds even more to an outfit.

Lean towards a bomber jacket if you feel like shooting for a more vintage look.

Bomber jackets are typically leather or suede on the outside and sherpa or faux fur on the inside, making them a perfect winter coat, said Trinity Heeren, assistant buyer for Kohls Nine West, a brand focused on women’s workwear. Bomber jackets come in longer and mid-length styles that will provide more warmth but also a cute look, giving that classic 70s look to your outfit.

The peacoat is another basic that will easily dress up your outfit while sheltering you from the cold in style.

Accessorize

Now that you’re covered from head to toe, add some warm accessories you’ll be grateful for when you walk through the door.

Scarves are simple pieces that can be added to an outfit and keep you warm. Find a chunky wool scarf that complements the color palette of your outerwear and tie it in a fun way to mix it up a bit with your everyday outfits.

Wear it baklava style, make a little neckerchief or opt for the classic tie to accessorize your outfit and bundle up for the cold.

In recent times, beanies have been popular. Arguably the easiest hat to find and dress up, basic is best in this case. Finding a color that complements what you’re already wearing will do wonders for an outfit.

People tend to forget that gloves can also be a fashion statement. Swap out your usual gloves you’ve had sitting around for years for a nice pair of leather gloves, which are known to be warm, to elevate your outfit and really make a statement.

To go out

Walking to and from bars when it’s -25 degrees outside can almost make you not want to go. Not everyone wants to spend the night wandering around a crowded bar in a heavy-duty winter coat.

The alternative isn’t much better. Coming home at the end of the night in her cute outfit but without any heat source can be traumatic.

You might be wondering if I’m going to freeze all night, is it worth it? If you’re not frosty and still look cute, you might be. It can be as simple as adding the right winter jacket that complements your outfit enough to the point where you like to wear it.

If you have a nice jacket, you will wear it. If it adds to the outfit, if it almost does the outfit, you’ll wear it, Heeren said.

Baby t-shirts and baby long sleeves are all the rage right now and will fit easily under your going out jacket. Pair them with your favorite straight or bootcut jeans and some pointy toe boots and you’re set for a cute and comfy night out.

Add to your typical going out look with an asymmetrical top this season. Square necklines are taking the scene by storm. Easily pair your top with jeans, pants, or a mini skirt (with tights, of course) for an effortless look.

Skirts are increasingly making their way into wardrobes everywhere. While maxis have been all the rage and continue to thrive this winter and into spring, don’t be afraid to opt for a shorter style this winter.

Complete it with tights, boots and your favorite leather jacket, and you can brave the cold and enjoy showing off your winter look with ease.