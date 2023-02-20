Buckeyes win to end weekend, beat No. 5 Virginia 4-0 – Ohio State Buckeyes





Columbus, Ohio The No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes rebounded from No. 5 Virginia with a dominating win to end the weekend at the ITA Indoor Tag Team Nationals. After falling in a tough game to No. 7 Texas on Saturday, the Buckeyes never wavered against the Cavaliers en route to a 4-0 sweep. It’s the second time in as many weeks the Buckeyes have beaten the Cavaliers after winning 4-1 at Virginia on Feb. 11. Ohio State was led by No. 75 Robert Cash, who finished the weekend undefeated in singles action. While No. 9s JJ Tracy and Cannon Kingsley fell in doubles, both picked up singles wins to help the Buckeyes clinch the shutout. The Buckeyes will return from Chicago and look forward to a game against Notre Dame this Saturday. Double On 11, the Buckeyes lost the double point to the Cavaliers, but Ohio State fought hard Sunday night, securing the double point with wins at doubles one and two.

The Buckeyes started strong when Cash and Boulais beat Virginias Mans Dahlberg and Inaki Montes. The duo didn’t give up a point, securing a 6-0 win to start the game.

Tracy and Kingsley narrowly missed against Virginias Alexander Kiefer and J vd Schulenburg in the third double. The Buckeye pair fell 6-4.

Buckeyes Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter took on Virginia’s No. 20 Ryan Goetz and Chris Rodesch in a first-court tiebreaker. The Buckeyes emerged victorious with a 7-6 (3) victory to secure the doubles point and provide momentum heading into the singles. Simple Kingsley finished first for the Buckeyes to add another tally to the clinch. The standout senior beat No. 29 Rodesch 6-3, 6-2 in quick fashion. It was a good finish for Kingsley who had a tough battle last night against Texas.

Cash continued his tremendous season as he went undefeated beating Virginias Kiefer 6-4, 6-2. Cash remained dominant for the Buckeyes at singles five and six while going 3-0 for the weekend.

9 JJ Tracy picked up the win for the Buckeyes at three singles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 30 Schulenburg. Following The No. 1 Buckeyes will play at home at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center on Saturday, February 25 against the Notre Dame Irish. The first service is set at 1:00 p.m. #1 Ohio State 4, #5 Virginia 0 Simple

1. Justin Boulais (OSU) vs #70 Inaki Montes (VA) 7-6(5), 2-2, unfinished

2. Cannon Kingsley (OSU) defeated. #29 Chris Rodesch (VA) 6-3, 6-2

3. #9 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. #30 J v Schulenburg (VA) 6-4, 6-4

4. #28 James Trotter (OSU) vs. Ryan Goetz (VA) 6-1, 4-6, 0-1, unfinished

5. #75 Robert Cash (OSU) def. Alexander Kiefer (VA) 6-4, 6-2

6. Jack Anthrop (OSU) vs. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 0-6, 6-3, 1-2, unfinished Double

1. #25 Andrew Lutschaunig/James Trotter (OSU) def. Ryan Goetz/Chris Rodesch (VA) 7-6(3)

2. Justin Boulais/Robert Cash (OSU) def. Mans Dahlberg/Inaki Montes (VA) 6-0

3. Alexander Kiefer/J vd Schulenburg beats. Canon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) 6-4 Match Notes:

Ohio State 14-1; National ranking #1

Virginia 8-4, national ranking #5

Finishing order: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,5,3) #GoBucks

