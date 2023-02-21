BBC News asks presenters to relax in formal wear and adopt a ‘dirty’ look – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: BBC News presenters have been told they can relax their formal dress code in pursuit of more authentic reporting as the broadcaster seeks to reinvent its 24-hour news channel.

Naja Nielsen, BBC News’ digital director, told staff last week that the more rugged “sweaty and dirty” look some journalists adopt when away from the studio can be more trustworthy.

Nielsen was speaking as the BBC stepped up plans to merge BBC World News with its national news channel in a bid to cut costs and make its streaming news output more attractive to online audiences. The leaders say it’s a chance to create the best news channel in the world.

Nielsen told a large group of reporters: “It’s kind of like being as sweaty and dirty as when we’re on the pitch is actually more trustworthy than if we look like we’ve just come out of a awards ceremony or a nice dinner party.”

Some presenters took this as a cue to ditch costumes and dresses. A source said dress code changes were already happening on screen, pointing to the weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker wearing jacket and T-shirt at least once. Other insiders said Nielsen’s comments were simply an expression of a desire for increased authenticity.

Its ambition is to encourage more reporting on smartphone cameras from journalists as the channel seeks to engage the TikTok generation. She told reporters that her mother is impressed with the studio presentation, but her children are less so.

The relaunched channel will feature more links hosted from the heart of the newsroom and, as one insider put it, “presenters standing in front of giant iPads to show how we vet footage.”

BBC News will have a team of eight journalists who will serve as both correspondents and studio presenters. Recruitment is underway for the roles.

Deadline revealed earlier this month that 10 of the BBC’s most seasoned anchors face uncertain futures after learning they will not be the channel’s chief presenters.

Christian Fraser

Martine Croxall, Ben Brown and Annita McVeigh were among those who fell short. The channel’s lineup will include: Matthew Amroliwala, Yalda Hakim, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri. They will win up to £230,000 ($276,000).

The BBC hopes to launch the new channel on April 3, although insiders have said the changes will be phased in over an indefinite period. Pilots are underway, with a dry run of the new schedule taking place on March 6.

A senior source said, “The single-channel operation will be a staggered launch over months, with different elements being introduced over time. No one should stop in April or expect everything to change all of a sudden.

Paul Royall, acting editor of BBC news channels, said he had high hopes for the revived service. “My goal, my goal is for us to have the best global news channel in the world,” he told staff.

The channel will carry more international news, but will split up for major UK news, so domestic audiences will receive a tailored output. It will be anchored from London during the day and evening in the UK, and from Washington DC and Singapore at night.

A source said the BBC had not yet set up its technical setup in Washington and people on the ground thought the operation was a “mess”.

There remains a lot of anger over the treatment of presenters with decades of experience. “People are furious about this,” an insider said. “The producers believe the presenters were treated roughly.”