Britney Spears shows off a dress she made and has dinner with Sam Asghari





Britney Spears gets into fashion design. The 41-year-old Princess of Pop took to Instagram over the weekend to show off a dress she made and another look before heading out to dinner with her hubby. Sam Asghari. Saturday (February 18), Britney jumped on social media to show off one of her new creations and tease her big night. Learn more about Britney Spears’ new hobby and her big night out with Sam Asghari… Britney shared a video of her dancing to a remix of justin bieber“Where are you now.” She walked through two looks, one a black two-piece that consisted of a skirt with a high slit and a cropped top that left her stomach on full display. She noted that Sat “hated” the video and called the black look “bad”. Her second look was of her own creation – a nude mini dress with a jewel panel on the front. “Did the diamond dress and two more last night,” she wrote in the caption. “170 bucks for the diamond front panel I found somewhere then added a ok slip it’s not Versace but I did it myself. She described another addition to the dress: “I also added a pattern at the bottom of larger stones, put it together and then a lady helped me sew it.” Britney noted that she was “bored” but found the process “so cool”. At the start of the caption, she teased a night out with Satand pictures emerged of their date the following evening. The couple was spotted on Sunday, February 19, grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The two stars wore beige jackets and Britney opted for a pair of sunglasses. She was not wearing her new diamond-encrusted dress, opting instead for a colorful pink top that contrasted with her blue handbag. Security guards hid the couple behind umbrellas to give them some privacy. They were photographed holding hands before leaving. If you missed it, Britney was recently very outspoken about the medications she takes and her mental health following a report that she was to undergo a planned procedure. Scroll through the new photos of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in the gallery and watch Britney’s video below…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justjared.com/2023/02/20/britney-spears-shows-off-a-dress-she-made-grabs-dinner-with-sam-asghari/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos