Fans notice this thing

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ BAFTA gown glamorized on the red carpet, which came as no surprise to the ever-fabulous actor.

Sure, film and TV awards ceremonies are all about celebrating talent, but let’s be honest – we’re just as interested in seeing the best-dressed BAFTAs in 2023.

The 76th British Academy Film and Television Arts brought together a veritable who’s who of the UK’s most eminent talents, the Royal Family and many stars from around the world.

The 2023 BAFTAs were an emotional night for the Prince and Princess of Wales – who shone at the event. It’s not often Prince William cries in public, but a super poignant tribute to his late grandmother pushed him over the edge.

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images)

Her dress comes from the Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, nicknamed “the architect of detail”. It is a couture piece in solar yellow tulle with sparkling details and an organza cape.

Needless to say, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ BAFTA gown was breathtaking and fashion fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“Catherine zeta-jones. that’s it that’s the tweet,” tweeted one of her admirers. “Omg! This dress is fabulous!” added another. “Me???? obsessed??? with Catherine Zeta-jones???? yes,” one very excited fan commented.

For fashion lovers, it’s really all about the dresses – but other people who watched the awards had a lot to say about the Welsh actor’s accent.

The star presented the BAFTA award for best film to In the west, nothing is new, and a few were a bit taken aback by his accent. Some have even suggested that there is a stark difference between her accent when she is in the US and in the UK.

“Catherine Zeta Jones’ Welsh accent dialing up to 1000 every time she’s on UK soil gives me LIFE,” one fan tweeted.

Another Twitter user, less impressed with the star’s accent, added, “A BAFTA award just for Catherine Zeta Jones’ re-attempt with a Welsh accent there.”

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Welsh star Catherine may be based in the US, but she has never forgotten her roots, including the team she supports.

During the World Cup, the actor shared an image of his brother and a group of his friends at the soccer tournament showing his support for his home team against his new home in the United States.

“Wales! Wales country! Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Tonight my family (except my husband😂 ) will be supporting Wales when they face USA at the World Cup! Come on boys!!!!!! My brother is here for extra support! Oh he’s a nice game! Good luck!!”

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Staff/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed the secret to her happy marriage and it’s easy to see that she’s still so happy and fun with her husband of over 20 years.

She recently spoke at a Burns Night celebration, an annual Scottish celebration on January 25, marking the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns. The star wowed interviewer Ross King, from Lorraine show, with his Scottish accent.

She wasn’t the only one to impress the interviewer, as her American husband Michael Douglas also showed an impressive attempt at Scottish cadence. His wife, however, took the opportunity to mock his version of her own mother tongue.

“Yeah, but he talks like that when he also has a Welsh accent,” she said, “which is a little disconcerting. But that’s okay, it’s in the Celtic family.”