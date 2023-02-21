Sydney Sweeney’s red dress draws comparisons to Jessica Rabbit





Go-go-voom! Fans are euphoric over Sydney Sweeney’s latest red carpet look at the Berlin International Film Festival: a shimmering scarlet Miu Miu dress completely covered in ruby-colored crystals. Styled by Molly Dickson, the 25-year-old actress wore the dazzled design to the premiere of ‘Reality’ on Saturday, but many of her Instagram followers thought she looked unreal, with many comparing her to a certain cartoon character all in curves. “Cute Jessica Rabbit for lending her her dress,” captioned an Instagram video Sweeney posted of her red carpet arrival. “She’s not bad, she’s just drawn that way,” added another, referencing the animated icon’s tagline. Sydney Sweeney hit the Berlin International Film Festival in stunning style. WireImage “Jessica Rabbit live action,” added a third commenter, while a fourth asked, in part, “CAN I BE YOUR ROGER RABBIT.” Other fans hailed Sweeney’s style as “smoky hot”, “drop dead gorgeous” and “absolutely amazing”. A few even said she reminded them of a different movie bomb, with one writing, “Kim K tries to call herself the modern-day Marylin [sic] … No, I think it’s Sydney. Sweeney called it the “dress of [her] dreams.” Corbis via Getty Images The “White Lotus” actress has previously starred in a Miu Miu campaign. WireImage The Euphoria actress shared a series of photos in the flirty dress, thanking the Berlin International Film Festival for welcoming our little movie Reality with open arms. Sweeney added, “Couldn’t have been a more magical evening with everyone and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating my dream dress.” Sweeney walked the red carpet to promote his upcoming movie “Reality.” WireImage

Sweeney walked the red carpet to promote his upcoming movie “Reality.” Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Advertisement She paired the look with cool curtain bangs courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Glen Cocowhile nail artist Zola Ganzorigt completed her glam with her signature “glazed” manicure. It wasn’t the “White Lotus” beauty’s only big style moment in Berlin on Saturday. Sweeney attended the Armani Beauty dinner in a dress from the famous fashion house. Getty Images for ARMANI Beauty

She wore Alexander McQueen for the “Reality” photocall. WireImage

Advertisement Sweeney looked stunning in a semi-sheer black beaded Armani dress for an Armani Beauty x Harper’s Bazaar dinner, and turned heads in a cut-out Alexander McQueen suit dripping with crystals and silver accents at the “Reality” photocall.

