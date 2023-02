“Challenge Group delivers fashion in style”

On a Monday morning in Milan, Italy…a well-known designer brand has just wrapped up a last minute collection that is set to premiere at New York Fashion Week in the coming days. The designers’ logistics manager contacted the Challenge Air Cargo team who organized a dedicated truck to collect the precious haute couture and deliver it to the handling team at Lige airport in Belgium later that evening. Experienced handling personnel carefully transfer the high-priority shipment from the truck and load it onto the waiting Challenge Airlines BE New York flight. The Boeing 747 freighter takes off the next morning and arrives in New York the same afternoon. “Less than 48 hours after the urgent phone call from Milan, the A-Listers and Whos Who of the fashion world are admiring the latest designer creations as they are artfully modeled on the catwalk, stealing the show with their simplicity and their line,” says an official release. Challenge Group has been involved in transporting high-end fashion from some of the world’s top designers for over two decades. “Last minute shipments, like the one described above, are rare but do happen. Normally, shipments from Italy for New York Fashion Week, for example, are planned seasonally, preparation final taking place in the month preceding the event.Meanwhile, each week, around five to ten positions on the main deck of New York flights from Liege are blocked for containers loaded with all kinds of accessories of often fragile fashion, of hanging shoes and clothes. Shipments to China are more than double the size with ten to fifteen weekly main deck shifts dedicated to designer wear, the statement added. Each pallet is checked at origin against a specific internal checklist, boxed trucks are used and all containers are sealed using Challenge Groups own seals and are kept under the watchful eye of the manager. Challenge Group security team. Fashion weeks in Milan, New York and China are staples for Challenge Air Cargo’s operations, says Or Zak, vice president of commercial for Challenge Group. Unlike the haute couture fashion collection, which presents incredibly stunning new designs every time, Challenge Group offers its own consistent style: high quality, attention to detail and flawless transport. A lot of planning goes into making sure each Fashion Week is a perfect performance every time, showcasing the latest global trends. Challenge Group, too, is a pioneer in its own right.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stattimes.com/logistics/challenge-group-delivers-fashion-in-style-1347903 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos