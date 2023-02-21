Houston is No. 1 this week after another top team, this time Alabama, loses





It’s like we can’t go a week without a No. 1 team losing. Here’s everything you missed in Week 15 of the season and the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Alabama drops to Tennessee again, Purdue drops another Tennessee got back on track last week, albeit briefly, and upset fans who recall the college football season a few months ago. The Volunteers eliminated top-seeded Alabama on Wednesday night, which officially marked the eighth loss for a No. 1 team so far this season. This equals the record set in the 1993-94 season. North Carolina, Houston, Purdue and Alabama all took the top spot. Alabama more than made up for Saturday’s loss. Honestly, the Crimson Tide probably went a bit too far in their 108-59 rout of Georgia. But still, the loss to Tennessee dropped them to second place in this week’s poll. Tennessee, true to form, backed up their victory with a loss to Kentucky on Saturday. The Volunteers are ranked No. 11 this week. With the fall of Alabama, Houston is once again ranked No. 1. The Cougars have won seven straight and are 25-2, with losses to Alabama and Temple only. Purdues’ struggles that knocked it out of the top spot also continued into the past week. The Boilermakers fell to Maryland on Thursday in what was their third loss in four games. While they beat Ohio State on Sunday in a nearly 30-point victory, the Boilermakers are ranked No. 5 this week. They will face No. 17 Indiana on Saturday. Tennessee knocked out No. 1 Alabama last week in the eighth upset against a top-ranked team this season. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Get ready for the Gonzaga-Saint Marys rematch Let’s look forward to what will be a critical WCC match this weekend. Saint Mary’s No. 15 and Gonzaga No. 12 face off Saturday night in a game that could break Gonzagas’ decade-long streak of holding at least a share of the regular-season conference title. Their first match earlier this month was fantastic. The Gaels, behind a dominating performance from rookie Aiden Mahaney, knocked out Gonzaga in overtime at home. They held Gonzaga to just nine points in the extra period and handed the Bulldogs their second WCC loss of the year after a loss last month to LMU ended their home winning streak. The story continues Although both teams have a game before Saturday, with Saint Marys hosting Pacific on Thursday and Gonzaga hosting San Diego that night, the contest will likely determine who wins the conference, something Gonzaga has held at least a share of since 2011-12. If the Zags lose to Saint Marys a second time, their streak dies in Spokane. The Gaels are one of the hottest teams in the country and look like they have what it takes to make a deep run in March. Although they made it through the WCC schedule almost completely unscathed, Saturday will be a great test before the conference tournaments kick off. Games to watch this week Monday February 20

No. 3 Kansas at No. 24 TCU | 9 p.m. ET Tuesday February 21

No. 9 Baylor at No. 14 Kansas State | 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 Marquette at No. 19 Creighton | 8:30 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa State at No. 8 Texas | 9 p.m. ET Wednesday February 22

No. 20 Providence to No. 18 UConn | 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday February 25

No. 8 Texas at No. 9 Baylor | 2 p.m. ET

No. 17 Indiana at No. 5 Purdue | 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 15 Saint Marys at No. 12 Gonzaga | 10 p.m. ET Top 25 Full AP The full AP Top 25 poll from Monday, February 20: Houston (25-2) Alabama (23-4) Kansas (22-5) UCLA (23-4) Purdue (24-4) Virginia (21-4) Arizona (24-4) Texas (21-6) Bailor (20-7) Marquette (21-6) Tennessee (20-7) Gonzaga (23-5) Miami (22-5) Kansas State (20-7) St. Mary (24-5) Javier (20-7) Indiana (19-8) UConn (20-7) Creighton (18-9) Providence (20-7) Northwest (20-7) San Diego State (21-5) Iowa State (17-9) TCU (18-9) Texas A&M (20-7) Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Maryland 14, Oral Roberts 14, Kentucky 12, Boise State 12, Arkansas 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Illinois 2, Kent State 2, Nevada 1, Oklahoma State 1

