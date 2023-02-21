Moncler Motors in the Lead with Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration – WWD

LONDON – It’s a marriage of engines – and puffers.

Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Moncler on a four-wheeled silver work of art to showcase two of Europe’s best-known luxury brands, and how they spark each other’s creativity.

The collaboration was revealed Monday at Moncler’s “The Art of Genius” show during London Fashion Week, and is an example of a revamped strategy by Mercedes-Benz.

Known as Project Mondo G, the artwork took over a year to prepare and features a mix of high-gloss reflective surfaces, a massive zipper detail and weighs two and a half tons.

Gorden Wagener, design director at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said the work showcases “the strong geometry of the G-Class fused with the organic shapes of Moncler down jackets.”

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Board Member Britta Seeger added that the collaboration “opens up new horizons and the potential for opportunities, with more news to come soon”.

In an interview, Seeger said Mercedes is looking for opportunities to mingle its DNA with that of interesting design partners and to engage in collaborations that generate “creative friction”.

She said that by collaborating with the right partner, Mercedes designers can challenge themselves and learn to think differently, while the brand can reach new audiences beyond the automotive realm.

Illustration of the Mercedes-Benz x Moncler collaboration. Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG/Thibaut Grevet

“It brings a lot of fun to the teams, a different perspective,” and pushes them to look at how other companies design and how they approach different challenges, Seeger said.

She added that when the DNA of both companies matches and the projects are authentic, “they can add value and relevance for a different audience.”

Creative collaborations can also revive an old story. Seeger pointed to a recent collaboration with Heron Preston marking the 40th anniversary of the first mass-production introduction of the airbag in the Mercedes S-Class.

She admitted that the airbag anniversary “was a potentially boring story, but Heron put the idea of ​​airbag safety in a whole new context”. Preston designed a capsule collection comprised of recycled airbag materials and other commercial merchandise.

A close up of the Mercedes-Benz x Moncler collaboration illustration. Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG/Thibaut Grevet

The German car firm has been looking for new ways to engage with the world of fashion and luxury by reducing its international runway sponsorships.

She swaps named fashion showcases for one-off collaborations with big names in design.

In addition to Preston, he has worked with digital entertainment brand Superplastic and collaborated with the late Virgil Abloh on Project Maybach. This resulted in a show car, a limited run of electric luxury cars and an associated Off-White capsule collection.

Moncler said the new project is about going beyond fashion “and into new realms of design”. The launch takes place at the Moncler event in London which will see Alicia Keyes perform.

The latest set of Moncler Genius collaborators includes Pharrell Williams, who has just been named creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear. Genius is an brand that invites fashion designers and outside designers to take inspiration from Moncler’s iconic down jackets.

Designers such as Simone Rocha, Craig Green and Jonathan Anderson have all created concept outerwear and accessories for Moncler Genius. Each year, the work of the collaborators is presented in large theatrical halls.

As noted, since 2017 the number of Mercedes-Benz branded fashion weeks has decreased, although the brand remains involved in many other areas of the industry.

She promotes and sponsors young designers, which she has been doing since 2009, and continues to be involved in the International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories in Hyères, France.

During Berlin Fashion Week, of which it was the main sponsor, the brand launched a format called Mercedes-Benz Fashion Moments.