America’s premier jewelry show in 2023 previews fashion and business trends





Jewelry by Lisa Nik 2022 @michelemattei There have been many predictions over the past two years that a recession or partial recession is inevitable. However, the economy seems to be regaining strength. Some encouraging signs include the fact that inflation has moderated considerably over the past six months to reach 6.3% in December 2022, although it remains too high. The labor market has proven remarkably resilient. Data from the US Department of Labor showed an increase of 517,000 jobs in January, leading to an unemployment rate of 3.4%, the lowest unemployment level since May 1969. Perhaps that’s why there was a lot of optimism among retailers and exhibitors at the Centurion Jewelry Show in Phoenix. The invitation-only show for luxury retailers and manufacturers is the first major jewelry show in the United States in an environment conducive to networking and business. Some of the exhibitors at the show are widely recognized, while others are known in the industry. The show which was held on January 28 February 1 has completed its 22n/a year. Most of the guest exhibitors and retailers had been there for years, but there were a few newcomers. Among them are 16 Italian jewelry makers under the umbrella of The Extraordinary Italian Jewelry, an Italian Trade Agency promotional effort targeting the United States with jewelers who have earned the Made in Italy merchandise brand. The project was first announced in June 2022 with Italian officials identifying the United States as the biggest market for its jewelry during the pandemic. Exhibitors included contemporary fine jewelry Vhernier, artisanal gold maker Pippo Perez, who produces fun charms and symbolic jewelry in high-quality materials, and fine jewelry brand Miseno. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Pasquale Bruni Giardini Segreti necklace in 18K pink gold and diamonds Pasqual Bruni Pasquale Bruni, an Italian luxury jewelry brand specializing in gold jewelry using unique gemstone sizes, presented the latest pieces from its nature-inspired collection, Giardini Segreti, in 18k rose and white gold with a dispersion of diamonds. Vendorafa Torre Collection Vendorafa Vendorafa, which specializes in high-quality 18-karat gold jewelry, showcased pieces from its new Torre collection, inspired by the architecture of the castle’s battlemented tower. SYNA Garden Emerald Vine Earrings CDFX Studios Apart from Italian brands, SYNA, an American jewelry brand, presented its collection of colorful exotic jewelry, including Jardin Emerald Vine earrings. It consists of emerald cabochons totaling 17 carats set in 18k yellow gold in a vine-shaped pattern topped with a sprinkling of diamonds that look like dewdrops. Lisa Nik asymmetrical earrings in 18k white gold with peridot and diamonds Lisa Nik Based in Los Angeles, Lisa Nik, founded by Lisa Nikfarjam, combines colorful gemstones and diamonds in artful contemporary designs. She says this year she is expanding her collections by focusing on ear climbers and layering, creating jewelry using different materials that allows wearers to be creative. A large platinum necklace from Suna Bros. made of weaving-like fabric through new invented processes … [+] in Japan using the precious metal. It is available on the Platinum Born website. Platinum Guild International Suna Bros. showcased a new line of flexible platinum jewelry marketed and sold under the Platinum Born brand, a promotional effort sponsored by Platinum Guild International, the marketing arm of the platinum jewelry industry. Crafted in Japan using new processes, these pieces are light and airy as well as flexible and delicately textured, expanding the potential of platinum jewelry. D-Vibes multi-row choker with alternating pink gold and diamond motifs and set with diamonds Mexico Internationally acclaimed French diamond jewelry brand Messika presented pieces from its fine jewelry collection and jewelry from its D-Vibes collection, featuring rows of diamonds set in 18-karat gold. Tacori oval diamond engagement ring set in yellow gold with more diamonds Antfarm Photography Tacori, a well-known diamond jewelry brand that creates bridal and haute couture jewelry, showcased the breadth of its collections at the show with both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Michael Deal, Tacori’s business growth manager, says one trend is for demand for yellow gold bridal jewelry to increase. Additionally, there is an increase in fancy shaped diamonds over the traditional round diamond, although round diamonds remain the most popular shape.

