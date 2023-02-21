Shop deals on Free People, Ugg, Zella

Fashion
The 2023 Presidents Day Sale is still here and we’re scouting for the best deals on home and fashion essentials for you. If you’re looking for something stylish to add to your wardrobe or your morning beauty routine, you can’t beat this one today.Nordströmoffers. Shop our favorite Presidents Day deals on top rated brands like Free People, AllSaints, Ugg, Mac Cosmetics and more.
Today you can save up to 50% on all categories during the Nordstrom Winter Sale. and home decor, there’s no shortage of seasonal savings.
10 Best Daydeals Presidents in Nordstrom
- Open Edit Side Ruched Skirt From $17.97 (Save $20.25 – $27.03)
- Ugg Coquette Sheepskin Lined Slippers From $77.99 (Save $41.96)
- Classic LL Bean Mountain Fleece Jacket from $34.50 (save $34.50)
- Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top for $40.80 (Save $27.20)
- Rhone Reign Midweight Performance Athletic Shorts from $44 (Save $38.01-$44)
- Nordstrom At Home 400 Thread Count Sheet Set from $44.55 (save $54.45)
- Men’s Zella Fleece Zip-Up Pullover for $62.30 (save $26.70)
- Emile Henry 4.2 Quart Ceramic Round Dutch Oven for $66 (save $54)
- Set of 4 Staub Ceramic Bakeware for $99.99 (save $120)
- Tory Burch Miller Lugged Sole Boot from $229 (save $229)
Best Women’s Footwear & Clothing Deals At Nordstrom
Best Men’s Footwear & Clothing Deals At Nordstrom
The best beauty deals at Nordstrom
Top real estate offers in Nordstrom
When is Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day is today February 20!The federal holiday historically falls on the third Monday in February.
When does the Presidents Day 2023 sale start?
As Presidents Day 2023 is officially here, several retailers will extend their major sales past the federal holidays. In years past, the majority of sales were live on the Friday before Presidents Day proper and lasted the entire weekend. We suggest shopping around today if you want to score the absolute best deals.
What should you buy from Nordstrom?
If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe or home for 2023, these Nordstrom Presidents’ Day deals have all your shopping needs covered. Were obsessed with massive markdown sales on winter wardrobe essentials, including cozy and stylish sweaters, cute thermal tops, fashionable bootsAnd much more. Whatever your style, you will find many promotions on men’s and women’s fashion.
In addition to savings on fashion, Nordstrom also offers deep discounts on select home items. We found incredible savings on Staub oven dishesAnd Nordstrom Sheet Sets.
Check out Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
