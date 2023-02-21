Fashion
Sean Colson leads Grinnell College men to 7th straight Midwest Conference tag team title
Midwestern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
Courtesy: Midwest Conference
GRINNEL, Iowa Grinnell College won its seventh straight Midwest Conference (MWC) men’s swimming and diving title Saturday at the Russell K. Osgood Pool & Deck. The Pioneers have won 44 total tag team titles, including 19 of the last 21.
The head coachErin Hurleywas named Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year as Grinnell scored 975 points to be the best of the pack. On the final day of competition, the Pioneers secured first place in the 200 yard backstroke (Sean Colson), 100 yard freestyle (Rommin Adl), 200 yard breaststroke (Ben Johnson) and 400 yard freestyle relay (Sean Colson, Adam Feilmeyer, Rommin Adl, Kevin Fitzgerald).
Grinnell also earned individual honors as a rookieSean Colsonwas named swimmer of the year and freshmanAdl Romminclaimed rookie of the year.
St. Norbert College finished second in the men’s standings with 682 points. The Green Knights closed out the final day with a first-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly (Matthew Trotter).
The Lake Forest College Foresters rounded out the top three with 560 points and a first-place finish in 1,650 freestyle yards (Sebastian Wagoner).
Freshman at Lawrence UniversityJackson Bertmanclaimed diver of the year, while Beloit College seniorgeorge carlsonwas recognized as the Elite 20 recipient.
The final classification by men’s team and the winners of the events of the last days are available below:
MWC 2023 Men’s Swimming and Diving Final Team Ranking
1. Grinnell College 975
2. St. Norbert’s College 682
3. Lake Forest College 560
4. Lawrence University 332
5. Ripon College 242
6. Beloit College 202
7. College of Illinois 161
8. Monmouth College 144
9. Knox College 79
Day Three Event Champions
1650 Freestyle
Sebastian Wagoner, Lake Forest College 16:29.22
200 backstroke
Sean Colson, Grinnell College 1:47.01(NCAA Cup B)
100 free
Rommin Adl, Grinnell College 45.46WMC record
200 breaststroke
Ben Johnson, Grinnell College 2:04.86
200 Butterfly
Matthew Trotter, St. Norbert’s College 1:52.32
400m freestyle relay
Grinnell College (Sean Colson, Adam Feilmeyer, Rommin Addl, Kevin Fitzgerald) 3:02.78 MWC record
|
