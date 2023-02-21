Burberry brings it home with a twist at London Fashion Week | Burberry





Jhe set looked set for a homecoming that would strike a chord with Burberry as Burberry made a much-anticipated return to London Fashion Week after a three-year absence. Brand Britain, healing the wounds inflicted by Brexit and Partygate, is nostalgic for the days of Cool Britannia with its star-studded Burberry front rows. Burberry, which recently went through something of a midlife crisis, quitting trench coats and branching out into streetwear, hopes to settle into a cozy, pink British vibe. It didn’t quite turn out that way. At the start of the night, everything pointed to comfortable British love. Guests arrived to receive fresh-from-the-kettle Burberry-branded hot water bottles and steaming cups of hot toddies, and were seated on fluffy plaid blankets. From Stormzy to Vanessa Redgrave, from Naomi Campbell to Damon Albarn, the room was full of local icons. Trench coats filled the benches like English shirts at Wembley. But when new designer Daniel Lees’ first collection hit the catwalk, it wasn’t the sleek silver service of British comfort food classics that the public expected, but something more punk and edgy. The first two models wore trench coats, but with oversized bottle green fur collars. The house check came in yellow and purple, zipped and chained. There were slogan t-shirts and huge trapper hats, baggy duffel coat shapes, allover duck prints and thick woolen tights in contrasting colors. A model with a Burberry hat at London Fashion Week. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters The curveball was deliberate. Lee wants his Burberry to represent Britishness, but not the obvious gender, he said backstage after the show. The ducks, he said, were very British, talking about London parks and rain. He colored his rose prints a bright blue because roses don’t have to be red. The Yorkshire-born designer, now back in Britain after cutting his teeth in design in Paris and Milan, said he wanted to celebrate what’s great about this country, which is that the streets are full of people from all walks of life. There’s great music here, great theater, great art. I want to highlight these things and show a positive side of Britain to the world. Beige trench coats may be a crowd pleaser, but they aren’t enough to fulfill CEO Jonathan Akeroyds’ ambitious plan to make the brand a $5 billion brand. A trench coat, after all, lasts forever, and no one needs more than one. To satisfy shareholders, the broader appeal and higher margins of handbags and shoes are needed. Lee, who holds the current fashion record for reinvigorating a heritage brand at record speed with distinctive, off-the-shelf accessories during her recent stint at Bottega Veneta, understands this case. Her first Burberry show was packed with eye-catching accessories, from oversized messenger bags to colorful hiking boots. The Burberry show during London Fashion Week. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters There was a lot riding on this show. Burberry is banking on Lee to make the brand stand out after five years in which it drifted into the peripheral view of fashion. London Fashion Week desperately needs the commercial clout and creative momentum that comes with having a must-have name on the calendar. A reborn Burberry is essential ammunition in a power struggle with Milan and Paris in which London is losing ground. The avant-garde vision of Riccardo Tisci, predecessor of Lees, whose various Burberry muses included mermaids, sharks, Bambis and Goths on the beach, aimed to move the brand upmarket. A snub to the call warming hulls and rain on the windows of Burberrys salad days under designer Christopher Bailey was cool but too complicated. Consumers did not know what Burberry stood for. Bailey’s presence in the Lees lounge audience seemed to indicate that the brand is forging a path towards its romantic vision of Cool Britannia. The clothes on the catwalk, however, suggested there would be a few more twists in Burberry’s story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/feb/20/burberry-brings-it-back-home-with-a-twist-at-london-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos