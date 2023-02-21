NOKI FW23 “THE 22-4-1 EVOLUTIONS” Runway at LFW





“The rave never left,” NOKI said, waving us backstage after the elusive artist’s Fall/Winter 2023 show, which debuted earlier today at London Fashion Week. Indeed, he’s right – LFW ends with not one, but half a dozen rave-themed parties – and before those, it was Dr Noki’s own NHS celebratory moment, titled ” THE 22-4-1 EVOLUTIONS”. Like last season, FW23 was a performance presentation of head-turning custom one-pieces, with each look a two-for-one bogof piece that championed upcycling, something NOKI pioneered before the word was even really a thing. thing. in the 1990s rave scene. His so-called “franken-fashion” morphed into horses, monsters, robots, punks and ravers this season, each underpinned by lively anti-fashion anarchy, graphics and, of course, , a soundtrack belt. As muses/models paraded down the catwalk with JBL boomboxes and personal phones playing a sonic shock of music, we found riffs on iconic brands such as Dior, adidas, Off-White, PUMA and the company in its together with his game on the NHS. Think Dior bootleg speaker bags, the Three Stripes name scrawled to read “acids,” duct tape adorning mishmash tees, and “PIMP” across the chest of other numbers. New to the scene was a large amount of sportswear, taken at face value rather than in the interpretation of streetwear. Here, the shoulders were padded like quarterbacks, while the jersey numbers were manipulated into hearts. Speaking about his work, NOKI said: “This collection, like all of my work, is about showing how to work within a system and build a legacy that is truly and fundamentally enduring, and remains so no matter how that system changes over time. It’s not serious fashion, it’s freedom. It makes sustainability lively and fun, attractive and alluring. I want to show my NESTT students [Noki Education of Sustainable Textiles and Technology] and those around the world the endless possibilities of this collage technique. I want to show my audience, and the world, how we can turn toxic things into positive things. It’s my legacy. NOKI FW23 can be seen in the gallery above. More London Fashion Week FW23 content can be found on Hypebeast. Elsewhere, Ancuta Sarca entered an AI universe for FW23.

