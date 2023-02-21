Serena Williams Wears S by Serena Midi Dress for BAFTA After-Party – Footwear News





Serena Williams had an exceptional fashion moment when she arrived at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co Fashion and Film Party in London on Sunday. The Olympian wore a red velvet long-sleeved midi dress with a turtleneck and a criss-cross ruched skirt. The fitted silhouette comes from her own clothing line, S by Serena. This model is part of the brand’s Sincerely, You collection. Williams opted for minimal accessories keeping the focus on the dress with a diamond ring. She kept her caramel brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her glamorous makeup which featured a smoky eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Pauline Briscoe and hairstylist Lorraine Dublin. Related The tennis player completed the look by donning a pair of white Gucci sneakers. The leather low-tops featured the brand’s signature green and red stripes, embroidered with a gold bee. The soles of the sneakers caught the eye as they were embellished with crystals that surrounded the shoe.

Serena Williams attends British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel’s on February 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images Other stars also made an appearance at the BAFTA after-party, including Naomi Campbell, Letitia Wright and Winnie Harlow. Throughout her successful tennis career, Williams has become a household name not only in the sports world but also in fashion. The Grand Slam winner is known for her top-notch style on and off the pitch. Williams has been seen wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors to play in the biggest tennis competitions in the world. Her standout looks have earned her major partnerships with luxury brands Gucci and Stuart Weitzman. Williams is best known for her long-standing contract with Nike which began in 2003. Since then, Williams has released numerous collections with the brand, including the Queen collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

