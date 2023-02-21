WVU Mode Students Exposed Internationally





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) The International Textile and Apparel Association (ITAA) held its annual conference last October and selected 5 students from Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design at the University of West Virginia to display, according to a statement. The ITAA is a professional and educational association which aims to promote the disciplines of textiles, apparel and merchandising in higher education. At their 2022 conference, they chose 45 exemplary students from 122 total global submissions to display. Clothes from students around the world were submitted, and only some were selected to advance and be part of the exhibition, Colleen Moretz, associate professor of fashion, apparel and merchandising, said. WVU Hosts VEX Robotics Competition

The selected fashion and design students were: Anthony Bartolo and his design

Madison Hess and her French Flare design

Jordan Spears and his In Bloom design

Jillian Smith and her Rise and Grind design

Benjamin Acklin and his design, Individuality and Collectiveness, An Inquiry Through Indigo Dye and Taoism. In order to qualify, students had to submit an initial design, professional photos of their work, and an abstract showing the research they used to create the design. “In Bloom” by Jordan Spears Senior graduate Jordan Spearsa described sustainability as central to her design process. Its design, “In Bloom”, was created with zero waste in mind and is based on the painting “Almond Blossoms” by Vincent Van Gogh. Its design received a score of 95 out of 100. “I had to digitally design a print that I printed onto my fabric, Spears explained. Because it was zero waste, I couldn’t waste fabric. So I had to plan my design in advance. and trace it onto the fabric to make sure I order just enough. The students were unable to attend the conference themselves for various reasons, but Moretz and assistant professor of fashion, apparel and merchandising Angela Uriyo were able to attend the conference in their place. Finalists Announced for Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Hall of Fame Contest

To learn more about how WVU was represented at the ITAA, click here.

