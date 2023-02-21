Woman called Bridezilla for not changing her bridesmaid dress

Weddings are one of those things where everyone has an opinion and in a bridesmaid on Reddit case, it seems to have made her forget who it really is.

She’s getting ready to attend a friend’s upcoming wedding and sparked major drama with the bride after calling her a “bridezilla” rather than picking out bridesmaids’ dresses.

In a post At the “r/AmITheA–hole” (AITA) subReddit, where people go to find out if they’re wrong in a dispute, she described the drama that ensued.

The bride wanted a conservative bridesmaid dress rather than a more revealing two-piece option.

The bridesmaid writes that the bride, whom she calls “D,” chose a matching set of wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses for her wedding.

The bride’s Indian wedding dress is a richly beaded long scarlet red dress with gold embroidery and a matching shawl.

For the bridesmaids, she chose another long dress in the same shade of dark red, with more subtle embroidery and a matching shawl edged in gold.

“I’m not a huge fan of this outfit,” the bridesmaid wrote, so she shared her other ideas with the bride.

The bridesmaid asked the bride if she could wear another two-piece bridesmaid dress instead and offered to pay for it herself.

“I told DI that the cut was going to be weird for me and that I would like to wear something else,” she wrote.

The bridesmaid chose a two-piece bridesmaid dress with a halter top and a floral floor-length skirt

“It’s still cultural, not a Western dress,” she added, “and it’ll still go with her wedding dress.”

Based on the photos she provided, however, this is up for debate.

Besides having a floral pattern, the two-piece bridesmaid dress has a completely different color palette of pinks and fuschia colors, totally distinct from the garnet red that the bride has chosen.

The bride refused to allow the bridesmaid to wear a different dress, as she wanted the outfits to be “modest”.

The bridesmaid protested that there was nothing immodest about the dress she suggested.

She added that while “I respect her religious beliefs”, she feels she should be allowed to make a different choice as “I am not part of that religion myself”.

The bride insisted anyway, because it’s her wedding, after all.

But the bridesmaid thought she was a “bridesilla,” so much so that she told the bride she was considering pulling out of the wedding.

The bride, in turn, was “sarcastic and pissed off,” and several other people told the bridesmaid she was wrong.

Most Reddit commenters agreed that the bridesmaid was wrong and totally unreasonable.

People were in disbelief that the bridesmaid couldn’t understand the position of the bride.

“One is like a crop top while the other is a one piece and is absolutely more modest. I can’t understand how you can’t see the difference in the outfits,” a user wrote.

They want to keep saying, “plus it’s their wedding not yours, they’re not a bridezilla for wanting one outfit over another.”

“I expected to see that the bride had chosen a monstrosity,” another Redditor said“, but I found the choice of the bride very beautiful… [Your] the alternative is just plain weird.”

Another commenter wrote that the bridesmaid “must be blind” not to see how very different the dresses are, to which another Redditor joked“No, I just suffer from main character syndrome.”

another user marked bridesmaid a “bridesmaid” over the whole situation.

And some felt that the bridesmaid was trying to upstage the bride.

Like a the user put it“[It’s like] a ‘shameless’ version of the wedding dress, almost.”

“I know Indians have a different view on showing the bride than Americans or other Westerners. But… It seems cheesy and deliberate.”

But one commenter got to the heart of the matter, asking the bridesmaid if ‘showing your belly is more important than standing up for your friend on his big day’.

Everyone wants to look and feel their best when at a wedding, but “bridesmaidzilla” might just be an apt nickname after all.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.