Jourdan Dunn wore a sheer dress to the Vogue BAFTA after-party





It may center on the big stars winning awards, but the BAFTA red carpet is often the hottest. 2023 has been no different, with some of the biggest names in film, TV and fashion carrying an abundance of new and iconic designers. Florence Pugh wowed the crowd in a Nina Ricci dress designed by Harris Reed, Lily James wore a beautiful Tamara Ralph dress and Michelle Yeoh was the epitome of class in a Dior suit. The fashion styles continued late into the night as the stars took to the BAFTA after-party hosted by British vogue and Tiffany & Co. More celebrities attended the event alongside those at the ceremony, including the British model and Richness star Jourdan Dunn. Dunn wore three outfits during her time at the after-party, with the third being the most sensational, a black sheer mesh dress designed by Nensi Dojaka. The delicate intricacies of the dress were a sight to behold, including a thin, multi-strap halter neck supporting a gathered ornate bust that cinched at the waist with thicker strips of fabric joined to the long, flowing dress. The dress is part of the Dojakas Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which consists of sultry looks with sultry lingerie vibes, including sheer and matte fabrics juxtaposed with more masculine cuts. Born in Albania, Dojaka started her label shortly after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2019. She quickly made a name for herself, as the designer’s website sayscounting more than 30 dealers worldwide and with a leading fan base. And for the second look of the evening? A archive Prada two-piece black and gold which the model first wore on the Miuccias Spring/Summer show in 2009, accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry, of course. The two-piece consists of a matching shirt-style crop top with a bodycon midi skirt which the model paired with a plunging black bralette and black pointed heels. As for the first look, Dunn arrived at the after-party at Annabels (a private club in London’s Mayfair) wearing an intricately detailed silver waterfall dress paired with accessorized heels. The column dress was accented with delicate chains flowing down her shoulders as the British model posed in front of a Blooming Haus flower display at the entrance to the party. Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Get the best of the hustle / UK Sign up for Bustle UK’s bi-weekly newsletter, featuring the latest must-see TV shows, moving personal stories and expert advice on the hottest viral buys. Subscribe to our newsletter >

